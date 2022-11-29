S5000 tweaks push-to-pass for Adelaide
S5000 has tweaked the deployment of its new push-to-pass system for this weekend's second Tasman Series round in Adelaide.
The V8-powered category will close out its season on the streets of the South Australian capital as part of the Adelaide 5000 this weekend.
It has already been announced that, due to the FIA circuit licence, the cars will run at reduced horsepower for their Adelaide debut.
The category has now confirmed that the push-to-pass system, which debuted on the Gold Coast last month, has also been tweaked ahead of the weekend.
The system will effectively function the same as before, with throttle percentage reduced until activated, however the deployment is now different.
Instead of having a set number of deployments, drivers are now limited to 90 seconds of full throttle per race.
As was the case before the system is still deployed by a button and then deactivated by the brake pedal, while drivers can also manually deactivate the system to save time.
A flashing LED rain light on the back of each car will alert other drivers when the system is in use.
"The revisions to the push-to-pass system for Adelaide will introduce more strategy into the racing and we think will make for a better product," said Stefan Millard from S5000 technical partner Garry Rogers Motorsport.
"Much like how it is used in IndyCar racing, drivers can pick and choose how they utilise it rather than being stuck with a set number of deployments per race.
"They can turn it off when they have pushed the button, so if they see the car in front using it, they can save their time for later.
"Similarly, it allows the system to be used on shorter straights to set up a pass for later in the lap.
"At the Gold Coast we were aiming for approximately 0.4 to 0.5 seconds gain on the straight and Adelaide will be similar.
"We will continue to tune the system throughout the weekend."
Nathan Herne heads into the second Tasman Series round as the leader after clean-sweeping the Gold Coast.
There are 15 cars entered for Adelaide, including one for former Formula 1 star Giancarlo Fisichella.
Track action for the Adelaide 500 kicks off on Thursday.
Latest news
Previewing the biggest driver moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
There are several drivers who find themselves at new homes for 2023, from race winners to Cup champions and even a couple rookies trying to prove that they belong at NASCAR's top level.
McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid
Jake Hughes will partner Rene Rast at the McLaren Formula E team in 2022-23, completing the field as the last driver to be confirmed for the upcoming season.
Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar
Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar at Barcelona this week.
Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race
It’s regarded as one of the classic sportscar venues in the world. Sebring is the venue for round four of the Le Mans Virtual Series — the number one eSports championship for the world’s best simulator and professional race drivers — in association with LEGO® Technic™ and its stunning #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488.