Other open wheel / S5000: Sandown / Race report

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello

shares
comments
Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 4:57 AM

Tim Macrow won the first S5000 qualifying heat at Sandown, as first-lap contact compromised Rubens Barrichello's race.

Macrow had to hold off a hard-charging John Martin in the closing stages of the race, the margin of his history-making victory just 0.4s.

He'll head into the second heat, which he'll start from ninth, as the qualifying points leader. 

Star signing Barrichello, meanwhile, had his race compromised by a first-lap whack from Bart Mawer at Turn 1.

The Brazilian fought back to finish seventh.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Macrow took an early lead after out-dragging polesitter Martin to the first corner.

A blistering opening lap was wasted by a mistake into Turn 2 on the second lap, which let Martin get side-by-side and James Golding right on his gearbox for the run up the long back straight.

The trio staged an epic battle through the fast Turn 6, Macrow holding onto the lead as Golding ran Martin wide to grab second.

Macrow momentarily broke the field, getting more than 1.5s clear out front. 

But Martin, who re-passed Golding at Turn 6 on Lap 4, came home strong, closing to within half of a second at the flag.

Golding rounded out the podium, followed by big mover Matt Brabham who came all the way from ninth on the grid. Will Brown did equally well, turning 10th into fifth, he and Brabham set to start tomorrow's second heat from the front row.

Alex Davison came home sixth ahead of Barrichello, who dropped all the way to ninth thanks to that first-lap contact before passing Mawer and Ricky Capo.

Tomorrow's second qualifying heat will determine the grid for the feature race.

The Sandown S5000 races can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Heat 1 results:

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time
   23 Tim Macrow     MTEC Motorsport 16 17:41.4160
   24 John Martin        AGI Sport 16 17:41.8671
   31 James Golding      Garry Rogers Motorsport 16 17:46.5619
   83 Matthew Brabham    MTEC Motorsport 16 17:48.2286
   38 Will Brown         Eggleston Motorsport 16 17:52.4817
    8 Alex Davison       Team BRM 16 17:53.9244
  111 Rubens Barrichello Team BRM 16 17:56.5360
   34 Ricky Capo         Modena Engineering 16 18:05.3495
   27 Barton Mawer       Milldun Motorsport 16 18:13.9251
10   33 Tim Berryman       Team BRM 16 18:17.1131
11   97 Taylor Cockerton   MTEC Motorsport 16 18:27.7924
12   11 Michael Gibson     AMC Finance 16 18:39.4766
DNF  22 Tom Alexander      AGI Sport  2  2:32.9546

 

 

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000: Sandown
Drivers Tim Macrow
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

