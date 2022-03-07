Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal

Listen to this article

The ex-Supercars full-timer will race with the title-winning squad for at least the next two rounds of the Gold Star season at Phillip Island and the Australian Grand Prix.

Goddard will make the S5000 switch off the back of two seasons with Matt Stone Racing in Supercars, before he split with the team at the end of the 2021 season.

For this year he has joined Tickford Racing for the Bathurst 1000.

As well as his recent tin-top experience Goddard is well pedigreed in open-wheelers. He was a race winner in the short-lived Aussie Formula 4 series, driving for Team BRM, before racing Formula Renault Eurocup and British F4 before moving into the Supercars system.





He tested the Team BRM S5000 car at The Bend last Thursday.

"It's great to be back with the team and I'm really looking forward to racing in S5000," Goddard said.

"I really enjoyed driving the car and getting up to speed with it at the test. It's exciting to drive and you can see why so many people enjoy them.

"This is a great chance to compete against a very competitive field and at two of the best circuits around.

"Phillip Island in these cars will be incredible and the Grand Prix is such a great event, I can't wait to race there in S5000."

Team BRM boss Mark Rundle welcomed Goddard back to the squad.

"We're excited to have Zane jump into our second Form 700/ALABAR entry for Phillip Island and the Grand Prix," Rundle said.

"We've known Zane since 2015 when he joined our first year in Formula 4 and we've always known how quick he is.

"It's been great to see how he's evolved as a driver thanks to his time in Europe and more recently in Supercars since he last raced for us.

"As you would expect he adapted quickly to the car and was right on the pace in our test last week so there's no doubt in our minds that he will be right on the pace when we get to Phillip Island and the Grand Prix. He will be a contender for sure."

Tim Macrow leads the Gold Star after the opening round at Symmons Plains in Tasmania last month.

The Phillip Island event will take place on March 18-20.