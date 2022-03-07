Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season
Other open wheel News

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal

Zane Goddard has signed a two-round deal to drive for Team BRM in the Australian Drivers' Championship.

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The ex-Supercars full-timer will race with the title-winning squad for at least the next two rounds of the Gold Star season at Phillip Island and the Australian Grand Prix.

Goddard will make the S5000 switch off the back of two seasons with Matt Stone Racing in Supercars, before he split with the team at the end of the 2021 season.

For this year he has joined Tickford Racing for the Bathurst 1000.

As well as his recent tin-top experience Goddard is well pedigreed in open-wheelers. He was a race winner in the short-lived Aussie Formula 4 series, driving for Team BRM, before racing Formula Renault Eurocup and British F4 before moving into the Supercars system.

He tested the Team BRM S5000 car at The Bend last Thursday.

"It's great to be back with the team and I'm really looking forward to racing in S5000," Goddard said.

"I really enjoyed driving the car and getting up to speed with it at the test. It's exciting to drive and you can see why so many people enjoy them.

"This is a great chance to compete against a very competitive field and at two of the best circuits around.

"Phillip Island in these cars will be incredible and the Grand Prix is such a great event, I can't wait to race there in S5000."

Team BRM boss Mark Rundle welcomed Goddard back to the squad.

"We're excited to have Zane jump into our second Form 700/ALABAR entry for Phillip Island and the Grand Prix," Rundle said.

"We've known Zane since 2015 when he joined our first year in Formula 4 and we've always known how quick he is.

"It's been great to see how he's evolved as a driver thanks to his time in Europe and more recently in Supercars since he last raced for us.

"As you would expect he adapted quickly to the car and was right on the pace in our test last week so there's no doubt in our minds that he will be right on the pace when we get to Phillip Island and the Grand Prix. He will be a contender for sure."

Tim Macrow leads the Gold Star after the opening round at Symmons Plains in Tasmania last month.

The Phillip Island event will take place on March 18-20.

shares
comments
Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season
Previous article

Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals Sydney
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest' Sydney
Supercars

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal

Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

Tasmania S5000: Macrow victorious in Race 3, trouble for Golding
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasmania S5000: Macrow victorious in Race 3, trouble for Golding

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.