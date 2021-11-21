Tickets Subscribe
Sydney S5000: Macrow takes early Tasman Series lead
Other open wheel Race report

Sydney S5000: Cameron wins wet Tasman feature race

By:

Aaron Cameron won a wet and wild Tasman Series feature race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney S5000: Cameron wins wet Tasman feature race

The TCR Australia race winner put in a stunning drive in difficult wet conditions on what is his S5000 debut.

He cruised past polesitter and experienced open-wheeler ace Tim Macrow just a few corners after the race went green, never looking back once in front.

Cameron's measured drive in the tough conditions yielded a 4.5s win and an early lead in the Tasman Cup standings heading to Bathurst.

The fight for second behind Cameron was one of survival.

Macrow lost spots to Roberto Mehri and Nathan Herne in the opening laps, only for ex-Formula 1 driver Merhi, who had set off after Cameron, to spin and drop back to fifth.

Herne then ran second until he spun, which opened the door for reigning Gold Star winner Mawson, who endured a tough Saturday with a high-speed spin in Race 1, to turn his weekend around with a well-crafted second place.

Merhi recovered to third place ahead of Macrow while Luis Leeds and James Golding rounded out the top six, the latter surviving a spin of his own during the race.

Cameron will head to Bathurst with a 29-point lead over Mehri and Macrow in the Tasman Cup, with a total prize pool of $50,000 up for grabs at Mount Panorama.

