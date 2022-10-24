Tasman Series field taking shape
The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.
The V8-powered open-wheeler series will stage a quick-fire two-round Tasman Series with hit-outs at the Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500 Supercars events.
Around 10 cars are expected for the Surfers Paradise round this weekend with the likes of Cooper Webster and Ben and Jude Bargwanna, Nathan Herne and Jordan Boys all locked in.
They will be joined by regular S5000 front-runner Joey Mawson who has signed on with Team BRM alongside Mark Rosser.
Mawson has been unstoppable in the Gold Star with the Adelaide-based squad, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
However he missed out on the Tasman Series title last year, finishing just fifth after a tough opener in Sydney.
"I am really looking forward to racing the S5000 on the street circuits, it's going to be a great challenge," said Mawson.
"The cars will be really exciting to watch and I'm looking forward to getting back together with the boys at Team BRM to see if we can claim another championship.
"The deal has come together very late, but everyone has moved heaven and earth to make it happen and I'm really appreciative of that. Fortunately, I know the car and team so well I know I will jump in for practice and be comfortable."
Noah Sands, meanwhile, will make his S5000 debut on the Gold Coast with Garry Rogers Motorsport.
The 18-year-old recently wrapped up the Australian Formula 3 title and sampled a S5000 for the first time at an evaluation day in September.
“This feels like a natural progression and a strong pathway for me, to go from Formula Ford and into Formula 3 before stepping in to the extremely powerful S5000 cars," he said.
“I love the power that these cars have and I was surprised with how well the cars handled, they’re well balanced. Compared to what I’m used to the power level is pretty incredible and it’s awesome hearing that V8 as well.
“It is great to have the opportunity, Garry has given lots of young drivers a chance and it’s really cool that they’ve given me a chance as well. It will be awesome to learn and pull from the massive amount of knowledge the team has.
“I’m just excited to be here and have this opportunity. I’ve dreamt of racing on the Gold Coast and at Adelaide, I really just want to enjoy the moment. I’ll follow all the processes and see what comes.”
