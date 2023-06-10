Subscribe
Previous / Nine cars for Winton S5000
Other open wheel News

Winton S5000: Mawson triumphs in dramatic opener

Joey Mawson triumphed in a dramatic single-lap dash to win the opening S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship race at Winton.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
SS1_9693.JPG

Mawson made a slick start from the outside of the front row, sweeping into the lead ahead of polesitter James Golding through the turn 1/2 complex.

Golding, meanwhile, immediately dropped back in the field, ending up fourth behind Cooper Webster and Aaron Cameron.

Once back in his rhythm, Golding stalked Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Cameron for a lap before diving down the inside to claim third place at turn 3.

He then closed up on the back of Webster, using push-to-pass to executive another move at turn 3 to grab second place on lap 7.

By that point he was 3.5 seconds behind Mawson with 10 laps left to run.

However Golding was able to quickly run down that gap, a series of fastest laps getting him within a second of the lead by lap 10.

On lap 12 Golding copped what looked to be a break when Mark Rosser hit the wall at turn 4 to bring out the safety car.

That put him right behind Mawson for a single-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Mawson did actually make a small mistake on the restart, locking a brake on the way into turns 1/2. However he was able to keep the car on the road, unlike Golding and Cameron who both went skidding off the road.

That left Mawson clear to streak to a one-second victory, with Webster reclaiming second and Blake Purdie popping up in third.

Jordan Boys came through the late drama to end up fourth while Cameron managed to get back on track and finish fifth.

Golding finished seventh behind Winston Smith.

The weekend continues with two more races tomorrow.

shares
comments

Nine cars for Winton S5000
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

TCR Australia

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Sonoma

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening" Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe