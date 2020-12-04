EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia

Run by Le Mans winner Earl Bamber and his younger brother Will, EBM has been a regular in Asian Carrera Cup in recent years, as well as factory-backed appearances in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Having already inked a joint venture deal to race in the US with Team Hardpoint next season, EBM will continue its expansion outside of Asia with a multi-car operation down under.

Backed by Porsche New Zealand, EBM will base itself on the Gold Coast and run cars in both Carrera Cup Australia and the Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2021.

"With COVID-19 we were forced to look at other options in motorsport, and we feel Carrera Cup Australia will be a great fit for our team," said Bamber.

"We are really excited to be joining the Carrera Cup Australia grid in 2021. Porsche Cars Australia do a fantastic job at promoting the series and provide a solid platform for us to grow as a team across the globe."

PCA's head of motorsport Troy Bundy added: "Earl Bamber Motorsport are no strangers to racing in Australia, having won the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2019 with our very own Matt Campbell, as well as competing in the joint round between Carrera Cup Australia and Asia in 2018.

"We're excited to welcome EBM in both Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Sprint Challenge for next year, along with the support of Porsche New Zealand, as 2021 is already shaping up to be one of our most competitive fields to date with strong grids across all classes."