Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Porsche / Breaking news

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

shares
comments
Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 8:28 PM

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes will make his Porsche Carrera Cup debut at Albert Park next week.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 champion is set to partner Stephen Grove in a two-car Grove Racing line-up.

The Australian GP support races, which include a 45-minute enduro, will mark Lowndes' first appearance in the one-make series.

However it will be his second start in a Porsche for the year, having debuted for the brand as part of the factory-backed Earl Bamber Motorsport line-up at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue with the Porsche family following the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Lowndes.

“The Australian Grand Prix is a global stage and a great track, so I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup races.

“It will be a challenge given it’s my first outing in the category, which is highly competitive, but I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do.

“A big thanks to the Grove Group and Porsche Motorsport Australia for the opportunity.

“Once a racer always a racer – that side hasn’t changed for me, so I’m looking forward to the event and seeing what the rest of the year brings.”

Related video

Next article
Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule

Previous article

Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule

Next article

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1 , Porsche
Drivers Craig Lowndes , Stephen Grove
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Honda “would jump at chance” to enter NASCAR if it “makes sense”

3
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

Latest news

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
PMRC

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule
PMRC

Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.