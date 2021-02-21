Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

Lowndes has inked a two-round deal with Wall Racing that will see him race in the one-make series at Sandown next month and at The Bend in May.

The deal is an extension of a relationship between Lowndes and Porsche that started when drove for Earl Bamber Motorsport at the Bathurst 12 Hour last year.

Lowndes was then meant to make his Carrera Cup debut at the Australian Grand Prix, only for the event to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

For this latest foray into the series Lowndes will be teamed up with former Carrera Cup champion and team owner David Wall, and Pro-Am driver Drew Hall.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wall Racing for the Sandown and Tailem Bend rounds," said Lowndes.

"It will be great to get back behind the wheel of the Porsche after our first real taste was abandoned due to the impact of the pandemic at the Grand Prix last year.

“The 911 GT3 Cup car is obviously a completely different beast to a Supercar, but I aim to be competitive. I also really enjoyed driving the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Bathurst 12-Hour last year and working with the entire Porsche family."

According to Wall, the Lowndes deal may be extended to include more rounds.

"We look forward to seeing what we can do beyond Sandown and Tailem Bend," he said.

The 2021 Carrera Cup season kicks of at Sandown on March 20-21.