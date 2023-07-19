Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Morris, son of former Supercars racer Paul Morris, will join the race-winning TekworkX Motorsport squad for the third round of the Michelin Sprint Challenge on the Sydney Supercars undercard.

It will mark his first foray into one-make Porsche racing and follows an impressive start to his Trans Am campaign which included a pair of wins at Phillip Island.

“The Porsche is a very cool car, it’s a fast car around a fast track which is more good mileage for me,” said Morris.

“We had a good test in Sydney, which a lot of the teams were at. It’s a great track for these cars, with some high-speed corners that work well with the downforce and grip you get from the tyre in the Porsche.

“I’ve known [team owner] Rob [Woods] and the team for a while, they’ve been very involved at Norwell. It’s cool that I have got the opportunity to drive one of his cars now. A lot of the team’s drivers in Toyota 86 and Porsche have done some training with the Norwell team.

“We’re just looking to do the best we can during the weekend. The category is full of top-level drivers, so you can’t take a mindset that you expect to go out and win. We’ll see what the result is at the end of it."

Woods welcomed Morris to the TekworkX fold.

“We are thrilled to have Nash racing for us in Sydney, he’s an extremely talented driver who we’ve had a relationship with for a while now,” he said.

“Nash and Paul have been great supporters through Norwell Motorplex, providing training and support to our drivers between rounds, which is how our relationship with him has grown. We’re excited to see how Nash goes in Sydney, as we know he’s fast in everything he drives.

“Having Nash in the team will also be great for our full-time drivers Aron [Sheilds] and Hamish [Fitzsimmons], who can hopefully benefit from the experience Nash brings behind the wheel."

Morris won't be the only second-generation racer in the field for Sydney, with Ronan Murphy, son of Bathurst 1000 legend Greg Murphy, a winner last time out in Tasmania.