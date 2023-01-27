Radical talent makes Porsche step

Listen to this article

The 17-year-old made a splash last year in what was his first season in cars after moving out of karting.

Having won Arise Racing's talent search he quickly became a race winner in the WA Radical series, as well as winning the final round of the national series at The Bend.

He has now inked a deal with the renowned McElrea Racing squad to move into the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this season.

He sampled the Cup Car at Queensland Raceway last week and is hoping the step into the Porsche system will ultimately lead to a career racing GT cars in either Europe or the US.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity and I’m really excited to be racing with McElrea this year, they’re such a good team," said Sumich.

“I went to Queensland earlier this week and the team are amazing and have a lot of fun, too. The Cup Car is awesome to drive, very different to the Radical but lots of fun.

“The competition in Michelin Sprint Challenge looks really competitive this year, but hopefully we can get some good results and move forward.

“The plan is to end up racing GT cars in America or Europe. The pathway here, from Sprint Challenge to Carrera Cup Australia and then onward is ideal to get into those championships.”

Team owner Andy McElrea, meanwhile, is predicting a competitive showing from Sumich this year based on his testing pace.

“We are very excited to be running Caleb in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this year and hopefully, in the near future, Carrera Cup," he said.

“He has been well trained and developed by [driver coach] BD Soutar-Dawson in karts and Radicals and although only 17, is a very mature young driver.

“After watching how quickly he took to the Cup Car at a recent test day, I have no doubt Caleb will be right in the thick of the action up front this season.”