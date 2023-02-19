Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023
Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has announced he will join the Porsche Supercup grid for the 2023 season with Huber Racing.
The Spaniard retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2019 season, following a campaign truncated by injury, but he continued to be open to motorsport opportunities in the four-wheeled world.
Last year, Lorenzo enjoyed a season in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy, ending the year 14th in the drivers’ standings, while he also made a guest start in the Porsche Supercup at Imola and finished in 30th place.
With that experience to learn from, Lorenzo will switch to the Porsche Supercup on a permanent basis with the Huber Racing squad this year.
“Happy to announce that I will be racing the Porsche Supercup 2023 with the Huber Racing Team,” Lorenzo wrote on his personal social media channels. “Such a competitive and professional team.”
The 2023 Porsche Supercup season gets underway at Imola on 19-21 May, the opener to an eight-round championship that concludes at Monza on 1-3 September. All rounds will run as part of the support categories programme to Formula 1 grands prix.
It marks the latest stage of his motorsport career post-MotoGP, having also shown an interest in making a wildcard DTM start last year.
Start action
Photo by: Porsche
Lorenzo held talks with former DTM chief Gerhard Berger about an entry into the series, but plans appeared to have cooled since the German championship was acquired by the ADAC. Over the winter the DTM’s previous organiser the ITR was dissolved with the ADAC stepping in to take over the brand rights and promotion of the series.
Former MotoGP rival Andrea Dovizioso has already made a guest DTM start through his former Ducati and Audi connections, while nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb also made a one-off DTM outing in a Red Bull Ferrari.
Fellow MotoGP retiree Valentino Rossi is also starring in four-wheeled motorsport, having recently made his Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, having made joined the GT World Challenge Europe grid last year.
