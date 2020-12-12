Porsche reveals 2021 911 GT3 Supercup car

The 992-shape 911 GT3 Cup is more powerful and wider than its predecessor, as well as boasting more downforce.

There is an increase of 25bhp to 510bhp and the use of a turbo-spec body makes it 28mm wider, while the car incorporates a bigger rear wing and front splitter. Porsche estimates that the car is one percent faster than the outgoing 991.2 Supercup car.

The latest-generation Supercup racer will also be introduced into the Porsche Cup series in Germany, France, Asia, the Benelux countries and in North America.

“The new 911 GT3 Cup now starts a new chapter," said Michael Dreiser, Director Sales Porsche Motorsport. "Our goal is to pass the 5,000 mark in production over the coming years. Like its ancestral lineage, this model will also assist a whole new generation of talented racing drivers on their path to professional motorsport and shape the face of our customer sport commitment around the world.”

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 1 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 2 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 3 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 4 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 5 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 6 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 7 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 8 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 9 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 10 / 11 Photo by: Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, generation 992 11 / 11 Photo by: Porsche

Supercup project manager Jan Feldmann added: “We wanted to position the new 911 GT3 Cup even more as a professional racing car, while also making it more cost-effective for the teams to run. We were particularly successful in achieving this thanks to its striking appearance, the improved suspension and intelligent solutions for electrical details.

"The handling of the new 911 GT3 Cup is noticeably more precise and even more fun. With its improved performance and the optimised cockpit, it’s the best Cup car that Porsche has ever built.”

Technical specifications: 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

Weight / Dimensions

Total weight: ca. 1,260 kg

Length: 4,585 mm

Width: 1,920 mm (front axle) / 1,902 mm (rear axle)

Wheelbase: 2,459 mm

Engine

Water-cooled six-cylinder boxer rear engine; displacement 3,996 cm3; stroke 81.5 mm; bore 102 mm; ca. 375 kW (510 hp) at 8,400 rpm; max. torque 470 Nm at 6,150 rpm; max. rpm 8,750; four-valve technology; single throttle butterfly system; intake manifold with two resonance flaps; engine control unit Bosch MS 6.6; dry-sump lubrication; single-mass flywheel; race exhaust system with DMSB certified catalytic converter; fuel quality: Superplus unleaded, to E20 (min. 98 octane).

Transmission

Porsche six-speed sequential dog-type gearbox; paddle shift with electronic shift barrel actuator; mechanical limited slip differential; three-plate sintered metal racing clutch.

Body

Lightweight body featuring intelligent aluminium-steel composite design; mounting points for lifting device; removable rescue hatch in roof; welded-in roll-cage, approved for co-driver use on circuits; seat in accordance with FIA Standard 8862/2009, infinite longitudinal adjustment, two positions for height and inclination; six-point racing safety harness, for use with HANS®, adjustable steering column with steering angle sensor; front cover with integrated quick-release fasteners, cooler exit-air duct and central air intake for cockpit ventilation; widened front bumper with spoiler lip; fenders with extensions; rear bodywork with integrated rain light in accordance with FIA regulations; doors, rear cover and rear wing of CFRP; rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounting, adjustable in 11 positions; polycarbonate windows with hard coating; air-jack system with three jacks; valve mounting points on either side of the car; 110-litre FT3 safety fuel cell in the front.

CFRP interior trim panels, multifunctional CFRP motorsport steering wheel with quick-release coupling, shift paddles and illuminated push buttons; ergonomic digital touch panel with multi-colour backlight; safety nets (centre and driver’s side) in accordance with latest FIA safety regulations; preparation for seat ventilation; fire extinguisher system with electronic release unit.

Suspension

Forged aluminium control arms & top mounts, stiffness optimised; heavy-duty spherical bearings with dust protection; wheel hubs with centre-lock wheel nut; shock absorbers with motorsport-specific valve characteristic; double-blade-type adjustable anti-roll bars; tyre pressure monitoring system.

Front axle

Double wishbone front suspension, adjustable ride-height, camber and toe;

Electro-mechanical power steering with manoeuvring function.

Rear axle

Multi-link rear suspension, adjustable in ride-height, camber and toe;

Motor racing drive shafts optimised for reliability and durability.

Brake system

Two independent brake circuits incorporating front and rear axle brake pressure sensors, driver adjustable brake force distribution via brake balance system; racing brake pads; optimised brake ducts; ergonomic brake pedal positioning.

Front axle: Six-piston aluminium monobloc racing brake callipers with ‘anti knock-back’ piston springs; ventilated 380 mm x 32 mm steel brake discs mounted on aluminium disc bells; aluminium brake disc chamber.

Rear axle: Four-piston aluminium monobloc racing brake callipers with ‘anti knock-back’ piston springs; ventilated 380 mm x 32 mm steel brake discs mounted on aluminium disc bells; aluminium brake disc chamber.

Wheels / Tyres