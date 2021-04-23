Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale
Other rally / Breaking news

Driver killed in Australian rally crash

By:

A driver has been tragically killed in a crash during the Targa Tasmania rally in Australia.

According to organisers, Shane Navin crashed on the Mt Arrowsmith stage at 10am local time this morning. He couldn't be revived by medical crews and was pronounced dead on the scene.

His co-driver Glenn Evans was uninjured in the crash.

"There has been a fatal crash on the Mt Arrowsmith stage of Targa Tasmania," read a statement.

"A 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled 35.4 kilometres into the stage at approximately 10am this morning.

"Medical teams were immediately dispatched to attend the scene of the accident but were unable to revive the driver, Shane Navin, who died at the scene.

"The second occupant of the car, co-driver Glenn Evans, was assessed by the attending medical crew and has no injuries.

"There will be no further statement from Targa Australia as this is now a coronial matter. Shane’s family have requested their privacy be respected at this time."

Targa Australia CEO, Mark Perry, said: “This is a very sad time for the Targa community.

"Shane was a much loved and admired member of our Targa family. We send our heartfelt condolences to Shane’s family and friends on their loss."

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale
About this article

Series Other rally
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

