Police name driver killed in rally crash

Anthony Graeme Seymour, 59, has been identified as the driver involved in the fatal crash that devastated the famous tarmac rally on Wednesday.

He was entered in the GT Outright class in a 2013 Lotus Exige with his wife Sandra navigating.

"With the permission of the family, police can now release the name of the man who sadly died in yesterday’s single vehicle crash at Mt Roland," read a statement from Tasmanian police.

"He was Anthony Graeme Seymour, 59, of Brisbane.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Seymour’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"The crash continues to be investigated by police.

"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."

Targa Tasmania CEO Mark Perry said Seymour would be missed by the Targa community.

“Tony was a much loved member of our Targa family and we are just crushed by what has happened,” Perry said.

“We are all just devastated by this tragedy and all of our thoughts are with Tony’s wife Sandra and his extended family and friends.”

The death is the fourth in two Targa Tasmania events and prompted organisers to downgrade the remainder of this year's event to non-competitive.

That was due to a lack of details regarding what caused Seymour's crash, with an investigation set to run longer than the event itself.

The Touring portion of the event has continued, with timed stage competitors welcome to partake as well, however the posted speed limit must be adhered to.

The horror run of recent deaths has brought the future of Targa Tasmania into sharp focus, with organisers admitting today that there is uncertainty regarding the fate of the rally.

The four deaths in two years account for just six in total over the three-decade history of the event.