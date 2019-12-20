Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other rally / Breaking news

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme

shares
comments
Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme
By:
Dec 20, 2019, 6:38 AM

Subaru won't field a factory team in next year's Australian Rally Championship.

The brand will close down its single-car ARC programme, spearheaded by Molly Taylor, after four years of factory backing.

The partnership made history in 2016 when Taylor became the first female driver to win an ARC title, marking a successful return to the Aussie rallying scene for Subaru after a 10-year hiatus.

The Subaru programme was run by Les Walkden Rallying for the first three seasons, before moving to Orange Motorsport Engineering for 2019.

"Subaru Australia has announced it will not compete in the 2020 Australian Rally Championship," read a statement from the manufacturer.

"After four years of participation under the Subaru do Motorsport banner, the brand has curtailed its domestic rally programme while it refocuses its performance car marketing in other areas for the foreseeable future.

"The team distinguished itself with a win in the 2016 championship that made history with driver Molly Taylor becoming the youngest ever (at the time) and first female champion.

"Despite the end of the current programme, Molly Taylor will be retained as a Subaru brand Ambassador and will participate in a variety of events including customer promotions, drive days, dealer network and staff functions."

Taylor took to social media to thank the brand for its backing over the past four seasons, as well as some key figures such as LWR boss Les Walkden, OME boss Craig Brooks and co-drivers Bill Hayes and Malcolm Read.

“Today I share with you the news that the Subaru do Motorsport programme will not continue in 2020. I will however, continue to be a Subaru Ambassador and we still have a lot in store for next year,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The last four years have changed my life more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t put into words just how grateful I am to Subaru, Les Walkden, Craig Brooks, Bill Hayes, Malcolm Read, all the LWR and OME team members and sponsors. There’s too many to name. Thank you.

“I’m not sure what’s around the corner just yet, but if the last few years have proved anything, it’s that your dreams really can become a reality. I still have plenty more dreams to pursue and no doubt plenty of crazy adventures to come!

“Here’s to the next chapter and thank you to everyone for your support. It’s been a hell of a ride!”

Subaru's exit leaves Toyota as the only manufacturer with an ARC presence.

Next article
Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally

Previous article

Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally
Load comments

About this article

Series Other rally
Drivers Molly Taylor
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other rally Next session

Monza Rally Show

Monza Rally Show

6 Dec - 8 Dec

Trending

1
Offroad

CORR: Statement on Jason Baldwin's death

2
MotoGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

The groundbreaking 4WD Formula 1 car

Latest videos

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Sunday highlights 02:14
Other rally

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Sunday highlights

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Master's Show 07:57
Other rally

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Master's Show

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Saturday highlights 02:55
Other rally

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Saturday highlights

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Friday highlights 02:58
Other rally

Monza Rally Show 2019 - Friday highlights

Mitsubishi Ralliart Evo Challenge: battling the obstacles 03:34
Other rally

Mitsubishi Ralliart Evo Challenge: battling the obstacles

Latest news

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme
Misc

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme

Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally
F1

Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally

Blomqvist makes rallying debut after invite from Gelael
Misc

Blomqvist makes rallying debut after invite from Gelael

Americas Rallycross series cancelled after two seasons
Misc

Americas Rallycross series cancelled after two seasons

Paddon unveils world-first electric rally car project
Misc

Paddon unveils world-first electric rally car project

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.