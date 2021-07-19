Investigatory Tribunal for Targa deaths calls for submission

Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle were killed in two separate incidents at the famous tarmac rally earlier this year.

The deaths prompted governing body Motorsport Australia to establish a dedicated tribunal to investigate the relevant incident and provide recommendations to its board.

The Investigatory Tribunal is now calling for submissions from "other parties who have competed or officiated in the event, or in other tarmac rally events, or from other individuals who wish to provide information to assist the Tribunal in its investigation and findings".

A statement from Motorsport Australia continues: "Specifically, submissions are requested in relation to the two incidents which resulted in the fatalities but also in relation to other incidents at this year’s event, and submissions in relation to mitigating risk and avoiding serious accidents in tarmac rallies in future. It is not necessary to make a submission about each matter.

"The Tribunal would like to receive all submissions by July 31, 2021."

Submissions can be made online, can include photos and documents, and can be marked either confidential or public.

The Investigatory Tribunal is made up of multiple rally champion and Targa Tasmania winner Neal Bates, lawyer and competitor Matthew Selley and chairman Garry Connelly, who also chairs the Australian Institute for Motor Sport Safety.