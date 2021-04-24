Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Organisers have confirmed that a driver and co-driver were both killed in a crash on the Cygnet stage at approximately 11:45am local time.

The names of the deceased are not yet public as next of kin are still being advised.

"Targa Australia can confirm that there has been double fatality after a crash on the Cygnet stage of Targa Tasmania at around 11:45am," read a statement from the event.

"The stages were downgraded at 12:17pm to touring only and competitors returned to the finish at PW1 in Hobart.

"Next of kin are still to be advised. Further details will be provided when available."

The tragic crash means there have been three fatalities across the last two days.

Yesterday 68-year-old Shane Navin was killed yesterday when he rolled his RX-7 on the Mt Arrowsmith stage.

His co-driver Glenn Evans escaped the crash without injury.