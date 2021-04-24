Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Driver killed in Australian rally crash
Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

By:

A double fatality on Saturday has further rocked the Targa Tasmania tarmac rally in Australia.

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Organisers have confirmed that a driver and co-driver were both killed in a crash on the Cygnet stage at approximately 11:45am local time.

The names of the deceased are not yet public as next of kin are still being advised.

"Targa Australia can confirm that there has been double fatality after a crash on the Cygnet stage of Targa Tasmania at around 11:45am," read a statement from the event.

"The stages were downgraded at 12:17pm to touring only and competitors returned to the finish at PW1 in Hobart.

"Next of kin are still to be advised. Further details will be provided when available."

The tragic crash means there have been three fatalities across the last two days.

Yesterday 68-year-old Shane Navin was killed yesterday when he rolled his RX-7 on the Mt Arrowsmith stage.

His co-driver Glenn Evans escaped the crash without injury.

shares
comments
Driver killed in Australian rally crash

Previous article

Driver killed in Australian rally crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Other rally
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Other rally

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

37min
2
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2021 engine spec, aims at 900hp

3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Player's to leave racing at the end of 2003

4
GT

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

5
Formula E

Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

16h
Latest news
Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Misc

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

37m
Driver killed in Australian rally crash
Misc

Driver killed in Australian rally crash

Apr 23, 2021
Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale
Misc

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale

Feb 23, 2021
Paddon to compete in ARC opener
Misc

Paddon to compete in ARC opener

Dec 16, 2020
Famous co-driver Taylor joins Motorsport Australia board
Misc

Famous co-driver Taylor joins Motorsport Australia board

Dec 2, 2020
Latest videos
Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound 01:22
Other rally
Oct 14, 2020

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights 02:28
Other rally
Oct 14, 2020

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer 02:01
Other rally
Oct 9, 2020

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra 01:58
Other rally
Mar 11, 2020

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis 01:42
Other rally
Feb 6, 2020

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Driver killed in Australian rally crash
Other rally / Breaking news

Driver killed in Australian rally crash

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Trending Today

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

IndyCar reveals 2021 engine spec, aims at 900hp
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals 2021 engine spec, aims at 900hp

CHAMPCAR/CART: Player's to leave racing at the end of 2003
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Player's to leave racing at the end of 2003

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...
GT GT / Interview

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / News

Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

Latest news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Driver killed in Australian rally crash
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Driver killed in Australian rally crash

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale

Paddon to compete in ARC opener
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Paddon to compete in ARC opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.