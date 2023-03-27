Subscribe
Previous / Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia
Other rally / Renault Clio Rally3 News

Van Gisbergen details 2023 rally plans

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make four starts in the New Zealand Rally Championship this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen details 2023 rally plans
Listen to this article

The Kiwi will continue his foray into rallying with a deal to run Dylan Turner's Audi AP4 in a partial NZRC campaign.

He will miss this weekend's season-opening Rally of Otago as he'll be racing his Triple Eight Camaro at Albert Park.

There is also a clash between the South Canterbury Rally and the Darwin Triple Crown in June.

That leaves four NZRC rounds for van Gisbergen to take part in – the International Rally of Whangarei in May, the Hawkes Bay round in July, the Coromandel round in September and the Bay of Plenty round in October.

Van Gisbergen will continue to work with co-driver Glen Weston, the pair having teamed up for a partial Australian Rally Championship campaign last year as well as a stunning WRC2 debut in New Zealand.

“A massive thanks to Dylan – he planned on having an easier year this year so to let us share his car for a few rounds is pretty exciting,” said van Gisbergen.

“Getting to work with him and also Choice Performance Ralliart team again, who I worked with before at Jack’s Ridge, will be awesome.

“The car looks really cool – I am looking forward to it.

“We have some great supporters this year – the main ones being Giltrap Group, LJ Hooker, United Truck Parts, Ward Demolition, Ellerslie Jewellers, Pirelli and then Baron Leather Goods supporting as well – they supported dad when he was rallying his Escort and so to be on my rally car this year is amazing.

“Looking forward to seeing how Dylan goes this weekend at Otago – I will be watching the timing as much as I can in Melbourne.

“I look forward to getting back together with Glen [co-driver Glen Weston] and keeping on learning and getting better.”

shares
comments

Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ambrose returns to Mustang Bathurst line-up

Ambrose returns to Mustang Bathurst line-up

Endurance

Ambrose returns to Mustang Bathurst line-up Ambrose returns to Mustang Bathurst line-up

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Supercars
Newcastle

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Triple Eight loses disqualification appeal hearing

Triple Eight loses disqualification appeal hearing

Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight loses disqualification appeal hearing Triple Eight loses disqualification appeal hearing

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Supercars

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Supercars drivers form association

Supercars drivers form association

Supercars

Supercars drivers form association Supercars drivers form association

Latest news

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

F1 Formula 1

What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments What is really behind Domenicali's "cancel" F1 practice comments

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

F1 Formula 1

Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again Vowles: Williams F1 team has a "spark" again

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

F1 Formula 1

The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance The simple explanation for Red Bull's F1 DRS dominance

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.