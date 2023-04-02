Subscribe
Previous / Van Gisbergen details 2023 rally plans
Other rally News

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Loeb added yet another victory to his glittering list of achievements after winning the Azores Rally on his first attempt.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
Listen to this article

The nine-time WRC champion was invited by event organisers to tackle the famous Portuguese island rally, which this year has dropped off the European Rally Championship calendar.

Piloting a Toksport Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 machine for the first time, Loeb and co-driver Laurene Godey combined to fend off three-time WRC event winner Andreas Mikkelsen to win the gravel rally by 19.2s.

Making his first conventional rally start of the year, after finishing second on the Dakar rally raid in January as part of his World Rally-Raid Championship programme with Prodrive, Loeb won the first four stages before fellow Skoda driver Mikkelsen pipped the Frenchman by 0.7s on Stage 5.

That trimmed Loeb's lead to 15.1s at the end of Friday's leg, and former factory Volkswagen, Citroen and Hyundai WRC driver Mikkelsen became locked in a head-to-head with a road-sweeping Loeb on Saturday.

Mikkelsen, a two-time Azores winner, clinched five consecutive stage wins and reduced the deficit to Loeb to 8.4s before the final two stages.

However, a mistake from Mikkelsen on the penultimate test would prove costly. The Norwegian clipped a bank which resulted in a 10.7s time loss and allowed Loeb to extend his advantage. The test was won by WRC2 regular Erik Cais, also driving a Skoda.

Loeb completed the victory in style by winning the rally-ending powerstage by a second from Mikkelsen. One-time WRC driver Nil Solans claimed the final podium position.

Sebastien Loeb, Laurene Godey, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Sebastien Loeb, Laurene Godey, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Photo by: Press Image

Writing on Twitter, Loeb said: "Thank you, Azores Rally. An incredible rally, a top co-driver, a perfect car, amazing tyres... a weekend I'm not ready to forget." 

Prior to this weekend's event, Loeb's last rally outing was with the M-Sport Ford WRC team at the Acropolis Rally last September, where he and Isabelle Galmiche led before an alternator failure put the pair out of contention.

It had been hoped that Loeb would rejoin M-Sport for a part-time WRC campaign but a deal is yet to be reached with the 49-year-old. M-Sport team principal Richard Millener revealed last week that the team will only consider adding to its driver roster to help Ott Tanak's championship aspirations later in the year.

New M-Sport signing Tanak was also in action yesterday, driving a Ford Puma at Rallye des Ardennes in Belgium to gather asphalt mileage ahead of next month's Rally Croatia.

shares
comments

Van Gisbergen details 2023 rally plans
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

WRC
Rally Mexico

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

Abiteboul plots simulation expansion for Hyundai WRC team

Abiteboul plots simulation expansion for Hyundai WRC team

WRC

Abiteboul plots simulation expansion for Hyundai WRC team Abiteboul plots simulation expansion for Hyundai WRC team

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Latest news

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss F1 stewards want review of standing restarts after Australian GP near-miss

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh" Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP penalty "too harsh"

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about critics after Argentina podium

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.