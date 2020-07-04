Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
QU in
00 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Race in
03 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Rallycross / Breaking news

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

shares
comments
Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 12:00 PM

The first iteration of the electric car that will compete in the new FIA Junior eRX series from 2021 as part of the World Rallycross Championship package has been revealed during the RallyX Nordic season-opener at Holjes.

While the introduction of electric cars into World RX’s top category has been delayed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior eRX concept is still planned to go ahead next year.

The new space-frame machine utilises a revised evolution of the Supercar Lites chassis used in the current single-make RX2 International Series that supports World RX, and has a 30kwH battery mounted next to the driver, to give a 50/50 weight distribution.

A pair of motors and inverters are mounted front and rear as part of the four-wheel drive powertrain. The 20 cars planned to be run in the series on an arrive-and-drive basis will all use the same front and rear differential ratios in the single-speed transmission.

Created by Spanish firm QEV Technologies in a partnership with the Andreas Eriksson-owned Swedish team Olsbergs MSE and RX Promotion, the firm that operates the current RX2 series, the test car revealed in Sweden currently has a “prototype” composite bodyshell, aesthetically similar to the existing RX2 cars, but will feature a brand-new design when the final car is officially launched at a presentation in September. 

Testing of the concept will begin in Spain later this month.

The car features a number of driver-adjustable parameters, including the amount of total torque delivered by the front and rear motors at any one time, the amount of regenerative braking on the front and/or rear axles, and the total torque deployed by all four wheels during the launch.

“That is one of the things that I like a lot and I hope the drivers will enjoy, that it will be possible to play with the torque and the regeneration, so you can decide to brake more with hydraulic brakes or with the motors,” said QEV CEO, Joan Orus.

“This is completely different to an internal combustion engine [ICE] car, where it’s not possible to adjust those things. This will be a really nice and interesting tool for the drivers to balance the car and the performance.”

Running duration, Orus says, will be around 20 to 25 minutes, with a 20-minute charge time from fully empty, but only a 20-minute recharge is expected to be required between sessions during a rallycross weekend.

The FIA’s Junior eRX series, aimed at young drivers, will join the Projekt E electric category as part of the World RX structure, with the Projekt E cars using Austrian firm STARD’s revolution kit set to enter competition in rallycross this year. Another Austrian firm, Kreisel, is developing the kit for World RX’s lead category now set to be introduced in 2022.

At the RallyX Nordic’s season-opening weekend at Holjes, World RX driver Robin Larsson won round one on Thursday, beating two-time World RX Champion Johan Kristoffersson on the Swede’s return to the sport, and pole starter Niclas Gronholm.

Gronholm’s father Marcus, making his return to competition, then won the first qualifying session for the ‘legends’ Supercar category on Friday evening, using his son’s GRX Hyundai i20 Supercar, setting the fastest race time of the event so far. The second round of RallyX Nordic takes place over Saturday and Sunday.

FIA Junior eRX rally car

FIA Junior eRX rally car

Photo by: Hal Ridge

Next article
Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Previous article

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

trending Today

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Renault talking to “big names” to replace Ricciardo in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Renault talking to “big names” to replace Ricciardo in 2021

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
59m

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
Rallycross / Rallycross

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis preview – facts, figures, schedule
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis preview – facts, figures, schedule

Slide view: 2018 Ferrari F1 car v 2017 version
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Slide view: 2018 Ferrari F1 car v 2017 version

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
Rallycross / Rallycross
33m

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
Rallycross / Rallycross

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden
Rallycross / Rallycross

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden

Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class
Rallycross / Rallycross

Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class

Load comments

About this article

Series Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3h
2
Formula 1

Renault talking to “big names” to replace Ricciardo in 2021

3h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

59m
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

1h
5
Rallycross

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Latest videos

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009 07:25
Rallycross

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings 01:40
Rallycross

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings

British RX: Wet surface 04:40
Rallycross

British RX: Wet surface

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability 01:07
Rallycross

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over 00:41
Rallycross

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over

Latest news

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
RX

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
RX

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden
RX

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden

Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class
RX

Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return
WRX

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.