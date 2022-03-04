Tickets Subscribe
Formula Regional Japan kicks off 2020 season at Fuji
Formula Regional Japanese Championship News

Toyota adds W Series graduate Koyama to junior programme

Toyota has announced that W Series alumnus Miki Koyama has joined its domestic driver training programme and will race in the Formula Regional Japanese series this year.

Jamie Klein
By:
News Editor
Listen to this article

Koyama participated in the first two seasons of W Series, finishing seventh overall in the inaugural season in 2019 but slumping to 14th last year, and therefore missing out on an automatic invitation to return in 2022.

But now the 24-year-old from Yokohama has been signed as the first-ever female driver on Toyota's TGR-DC young driver scheme, and will race in Formula Regional Japan for the Super License team.

Koyama previously raced in the championship in 2020 at Fuji in a one-off outing for Zap Speed, scoring a best finish of fifth. Last year, she also made one Super Formula Lights appearance for B-Max Engineering before returning to Europe to contest W Series.

Miki Koyama, B-Max Engineering

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super License took another female racer, Ai Miura, to second in the Formula Regional Japan standings last year behind Yuga Furutani.

Koyama joins a trio of TOM'S Super Formula Lights racers on the TGR-DC roster for this season: Kazuto Kotaka, Hibiki Taira and another newcomer to the scheme, Japanese Formula 4 champion Seita Nonaka.

While Kotaka and Taira will focus exclusively on SF Lights this year, Nonaka takes on a dual programme as he will also contest the GT300 class of SUPER GT with Tsuchiya Engineering.

Taira finished fifth in the standings in his rookie SF Lights season last year with TOM'S, scoring four podiums, and tested a Super Formula car for the Toyota-affiliated Rookie Racing squad at Suzuka.

Hibiki Taira, TOM'S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nonaka was seventh with three podiums, having replaced Kotaka for all but the final round of the season as the latter focused on replacing the largely-absent Kamui Kobayashi at KCMG in Super Formula.

Rin Arakawa, who finished as runner-up in Japanese F4 to Nonaka last year, stays in the category with the TOM'S-run TGR-DC team in 2022 alongside two new teammates, karting graduates Jin Nakamura and Ryoma Henzan.

