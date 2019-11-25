Top events
Road racing / Commentary

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?
By:
Nov 25, 2019, 8:57 PM

In a special edition of the Tank Slappers podcast, we sit down with Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness.

A winner of 23 TTs, McGuinness is one of the greatest road racers of all time and one of its most popular stars. He made a full-time return to racing this year following 18 months on the sidelines to recover from a horrific leg injury.

However, his return year proved difficult as numerous problems with his Norton machinery plagues his racing. In an exclusive sitdown with the Tank Slappers podcast, McGuinness discusses his season and what went wrong.

 

'McPint' also talks about his future plans – which have included talks with Paul Bird about racing one of his Ducatis next season – and gives his thoughts on the loss of the Zero TT electric race and what could be done to rescue it. 

About this article

Series Road racing
Drivers John McGuinness
Author Lewis Duncan

