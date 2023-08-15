Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

This year’s TT featured an increased race schedule, which included an additional Superstock and Supertwin contest.

In total, there were eight solo races (Superbike TT, Supersport TT 1, Supertwin TT 1, Superstock TT1, Supersport TT 2, Superstock TT 2, Supertwin TT 2 and the Senior TT) and a pair of Sidecar outings.

That format will remain for 2024, with race action beginning on Saturday 1 June headlined by the first Supersport race and the first Sidecar contest.

Sunday 2 June will feature the Superbike TT, won this year by Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda.

A rest day follows on 3 June before the first Superstock and Supertwin race take place on 4 June, with the second Supersport and final Sidecar outings on 5 June.

A second rest day has been pencilled in for 6 June, before the final Superstock and Supertwin races take place on 7 June, with the grand finale Senior TT concluding the programme on 8 June.

Practice week begins on Monday 27 June with an untimed morning session, before the first timed session of the event that afternoon.

Qualifying continues through Friday 31 May before racing begins.

Michael Dunlop Senior Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

TT 2024 could see the all-time win record of 26 belonging to the late Joey Dunlop matched and surpassed.

His nephew Michael Dunlop tallied up his 25th TT victory in 2023 with wins in the Superbike race, first Supertwin outing and both Supersport contests.

Dunlop, now second all-time, had been on course to match 26 in the second Supertwin race before his MD Racing-run Paton expired on the first lap.

His chances of matching 26 were scuppered in the Senior TT finale when he was resoundingly beaten by Peter Hickman on his FHO Racing BMW, with Dunlop forced to settle for third behind DAO Racing’s Dean Harrison after a set-up change backfired.

Hickman set a new outright TT lap record in the Superstock TT 2 in 2023 of 136.358mph, blasting the existing record – belonging to him from 2018 – of 135.452mph.

Dunlop set the first 130mph lap on a Supersport bike at the TT, while the Birchall brothers smashed the Sidecar lap record at 120.645mph.

Ahead of TT 2024, several big names have already announced splits from their current teams, with Harrison to part ways with DAO Racing at the end of 2024.

Davey Todd has also ended his relationship with Padgetts Racing after a largely difficult 2023 on the roads and in the British Superbike Championship.

He has since signed with the TAS Racing squad to run BMWs at the TT in 2024, with Harrison likely to make a Honda switch.

Provisional TT 2024 schedule

Monday 27 May – Morning practice and afternoon qualifying

Tuesday 28 May – Evening qualifying

Wednesday 29 May – Evening qualifying

Thursday 30 May – Evening qualifying

Friday 31 May – Afternoon qualifying

Saturday 1 June – Supersport TT 1 and Sidecar TT 1

Sunday 2 June – Superbike TT

Tuesday 4 June – Superstock TT 1 and Supertwin TT 1

Wednesday 5 June – Supersport TT 2 and Sidecar TT 2

Friday 7 June – Superstock TT 2 and Supertwin TT 2

Saturday 8 June – Senior TT