Isle of Man TT 2024: Supersport 2 race cancelled due to rain
The second Supersport race at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, due to run on Thursday afternoon, has been cancelled due to rain.
Organisers have had to battle the elements on numerous occasions this week, with Tuesday’s Supertwin and Superstock races postponed to Wednesday due to poor conditions.
Only the Supertwin race ended up running on Wednesday because of rain, forcing the Superstock race to be pushed back to Thursday alongside the second Supersport and Sidecar contests ousted from their Wednesday slots in the schedule reshuffle.
A packed Thursday should have gotten under way at 10:30am local time, but a crash in the opening lap of the Sidecar race brought out a red flag and led to a schedule alteration.
While the three-lap Superstock race and two-lap restarted Sidecar contest were able to run, rainfall not long before the scheduled start of the second Supersport event of the week has forced organisers to shelve it for Thursday.
A new schedule is yet to be announced for Friday, but the Supersport race will likely slot into that timetable to leave Saturday reserved for the Senior TT finale.
The Supersport race had originally be due to run at 2:15pm BST and would have finished by the time the rain arrived.
The second race for the class at this year’s event would have given Michael Dunlop a chance to increase his tally of victories atop of the all-time winners list to 28.
The 35-year-old equalled the record of 26 set by his late uncle Joey in 2000 last Saturday in the opening Supersport encounter.
In the first Supertwin race of the week on Wednesday, Dunlop moved ahead with his 27th win.
Peter Hickman won a dramatic Superbike TT last Sunday after Dunlop was knocked out of the lead by a visor issue, giving him a 14th victory to equal Mike Hailwood’s tally.
The Englishman lost out to Davey Todd in a thrilling Superstock race on Thursday, with the latter scoring his first TT victory by just 2.2s.
The Sidecar class has completed its racing for TT 2024, with Ryan and his passenger brother Callum Crowe taking the spoils in both races.
