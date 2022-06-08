Isle of Man TT confirms identity of Sidecar racer killed in incident

Listen to this article

Saturday’s first Sidecar race was red-flagged just moments into the contest when a serious incident took place at the Ago’s Leap section of track a mile into the course.

The incident was thought to have claimed the life of Lavorel, as per a statement from organisers issued on Saturday night.

However, a new statement issued on Wednesday has clarified that an initial identification procedure carried out resulted in a case of mistaken identity and it was in fact driver Chanal who died.

Lavorel remains in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool having been treated at the roadside.

The full statement read: “On Saturday 4th June during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races, an accident at Ago’s Leap involving outfit number 21 of Cesar Chanal and Olivier Lavorel resulted in the death of one of the competitors.

“The race was stopped with the deployment of full-course red flags, and medical personnel, a Travelling Marshal, and the emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“One of the competitors sustained injuries that would not support life and was sadly declared dead at the scene. The second competitor was unconscious with severe injuries.

“The injured competitor was treated at the roadside before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital, and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in Liverpool to receive treatment.

“An initial identification procedure was conducted using established procedures and would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification.

“We now believe it was Cesar Chanal who died at the scene of the accident on Saturday 4th June. Olivier remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

“Both competitors’ families have been informed.

“A thorough review of the processes relating to the identification of competitors will take place in due course.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of both Olivier and César at this truly devastating time.

“We ask that people do not speculate on social media.”

The first TT since the COVID-19 pandemic has been marred by two other deaths over the past two weeks, with solo racers Mark Purslow and Davy Morgan losing their lives in accidents in practice and in Monday’s Supersport race.