Subscribe
Previous / Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023
Road racing News

Isle of Man TT winner Hutchinson recovering after suffering a stroke

Sixteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson has revealed he suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain two weeks ago, but is “all good now”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Isle of Man TT winner Hutchinson recovering after suffering a stroke
Listen to this article

Hutchinson took to his Instagram account on Friday night to report that he had suffered a stroke and had been saved by British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran.

In a short post on his Instagram story, Hutchinson wrote: “Had a stroke while cycling in Spain two weeks ago.

“All good now. Jason [O’Halloran] saved my life. [I’m] all good now. Thank you more than I can ever believe mate!”

O’Halloran replied to Hutchinson’s post, saying he is “a tough bugger”.

Hutchinson is known as the TT’s miracle man having made heroic comebacks from injury before.

Ian Hutchinson, Boyce Precision by Russell Racing

Ian Hutchinson, Boyce Precision by Russell Racing

Photo by: Dave Kneen

He made history in 2010 when he became the first rider to win five solo TT races in a week when he rode for Clive Padgetts’ Honda squad.

Hutchinson’s career was put on pause when he suffered a horrific left leg injury at a British Supersport round after he was struck by another rider following a crash in wet conditions in September of 2010.

Having undergone numerous surgeries and been fitted with a cage to aid his recovery, Hutchinson fractured the leg again while practicing for an exhibition race at London’s Excel in 2012.

Hutchinson sensationally returned to winning ways at the TT in 2015 with three victories, and repeated the feat in 2016.

But, having registered his 15th and 16th career TT wins during race week in 2017, he crashed in the Senior TT and fractured his left leg again.

Since then, Hutchinson has struggled to regain his top form at the TT.

His best result at TT 2022 was a fourth place in the opening Superbike race of the week aboard his TAS Racing BMW. He failed to register another top five in the remainder of the event.

Despite his “all good” messaging on social media, it is not yet known what Hutchinson’s physical condition is following his stroke and how it will potentially impact his racing preparations for 2023.

TT 2023 will run from 29 May to 10 June.

shares
comments

Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023

Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023 Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023

Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test

Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test Marquez: Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portimao test

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

More from
Ian Hutchinson
Hutchinson, Johnson to lead Honda's TT assault

Hutchinson, Johnson to lead Honda's TT assault

Road racing

Hutchinson, Johnson to lead Honda's TT assault Hutchinson, Johnson to lead Honda's TT assault

Hutchinson takes over sick Anstey’s Padgett’s Supersport ride 

Hutchinson takes over sick Anstey’s Padgett’s Supersport ride 

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hutchinson takes over sick Anstey’s Padgett’s Supersport ride  Hutchinson takes over sick Anstey’s Padgett’s Supersport ride 

Michael Dunlop heads TT entry, Cummins gets #1 plate

Michael Dunlop heads TT entry, Cummins gets #1 plate

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop heads TT entry, Cummins gets #1 plate Michael Dunlop heads TT entry, Cummins gets #1 plate

Latest news

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes

Newcastle Supercars: Reynolds edges Waters in qualifying

Newcastle Supercars: Reynolds edges Waters in qualifying

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Newcastle Supercars: Reynolds edges Waters in qualifying Newcastle Supercars: Reynolds edges Waters in qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.