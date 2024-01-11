Subscribe
SRX
News

SRX halts operations due to "market factors"

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced plans to postpone its fourth season.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Tony Stewart's SRX win

The series, co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, was set to begin its fourth season in the summer of 2024.

SRX ran its inaugural season in 2021 with Stewart winning the title. Marco Andretti won the 2022 championship, and then Ryan Newman the following year. SRX had also partnered with ESPN for broadcast rights during the 2023 season.

SRX released the following statement on Thursday, officially announcing plans to postpone the upcoming season:

"It is with deep disappointment that we announce the postponement of SRX's fourth season. We entered the next phase of our racing series with great anticipation and excitement for what was ahead. Our expectations, however, have been tempered by market factors that have proven too much to overcome.

"Time has run out to put forth the kind of events our fans, partners, drivers and tracks deserve. We're thankful to each for their commitment, their contributions and their support as we brought a new idea to reality.

"The racing industry continues to evolve and we are actively exploring strategic options for the series' long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests. We will provide updates on future plans for SRX when they're available."

Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, SRX Series at South Boston

Photo by: SRX

Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, SRX Series at South Boston

SRX's six-race season was supposed to commence on July 11th at Stafford Speedway with other races already announced at Thunder Road Speedbowl, Slinger Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Cedar Lake Speedway. The season finale did not yet have a host track.

NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham, who was among SRX's co-founders, recently acquired the historic IROC brand alongside Rob Kauffman.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Davenport wins SRX season finale; Newman claims series title
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing signs rising star Connor Zilisch

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club

NASCAR Cup

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Estrella Galicia leaves Ferrari for McLaren return in F1 beer merry-go-round

Estrella Galicia leaves Ferrari for McLaren return in F1 beer merry-go-round

F1 Formula 1

Estrella Galicia leaves Ferrari for McLaren return in F1 beer merry-go-round Estrella Galicia leaves Ferrari for McLaren return in F1 beer merry-go-round

Daytona 24 Hours performance a "question mark" for Proton's GTP squad - Bruni

Daytona 24 Hours performance a "question mark" for Proton's GTP squad - Bruni

IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours performance a "question mark" for Proton's GTP squad - Bruni Daytona 24 Hours performance a "question mark" for Proton's GTP squad - Bruni

John Webb obituary: Former Brands Hatch circuit boss dies aged 92

John Webb obituary: Former Brands Hatch circuit boss dies aged 92

NTNL National

John Webb obituary: Former Brands Hatch circuit boss dies aged 92 John Webb obituary: Former Brands Hatch circuit boss dies aged 92

De Vries: Troubled Formula E pre-season testing not "an excuse"

De Vries: Troubled Formula E pre-season testing not "an excuse"

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

De Vries: Troubled Formula E pre-season testing not "an excuse" De Vries: Troubled Formula E pre-season testing not "an excuse"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe