Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series reveals first new SUV car for 2025

The first of the new SUV models that will race in next year’s Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series will act as the pace car for the series’ next round in Goiania.

The move has been made to SUVs on the grid in 2025, instead of sedan-style models, to align with the trend of the automotive industry.

The Chevrolet Tracker will make its first appearance prior to the sixth round of Brazil’s premier racing series, which takes place at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna, on the 27/28 July in Goiania.

It is the first of three SUVs from the series’ three manufacturers (Chevrolet, Toyota and Mitsubishi) to be shown. The SUV machines will take over populating the Stock Car grid from next year onwards.

The car will then go on display and will also take to the track during the Interlagos Festival, an event of car exhibitions and experiences, which will be held between 9-11 August at the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Tracker succeeds the Cruze model after eight years and five titles of the current Chevrolet representative (used in the last two specs of car in the category), ending another cycle for the manufacturer, whose legacy on the Goiania track began in the inaugural season of the series, in 1979.

The brand's participation in the Stock Cars also includes Chevrolet models Sonic, Opala, Omega, Vectra and Astra, the last four based on GM's Opel models from Europe.

Every round of the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series is available live and for free at Motorsport.tv

Chevrolet Tracker Stock Car 2025 Photo by: Victor Eleuterio Costa

More agile, stable and technological, the Tracker Stock Car is part of the Audace SNG01 project, which has ambitious goals for 2025.

Stock Car's CEO Fernando Julianelli explained: “This is an opportunity for us to present the full potential of this new platform, which was developed with advanced engineering resources and suitable for competition, such as the movable carbon fiber wing and 5G connectivity. The purpose is to bring even more competitiveness to the drivers and excitement to the public.”

According to Enzo Bortoleto, CEO of Audacetech, car manufacturer and tech arm of Veloci Group, Stock Car's mother company, a new chapter of the South American motorsport is on the way.

“It took years of work and high investment, integrating different areas, nationalities and cutting-edge companies,” he said. “From the beginning, with the development of ArcelorMittal's special steel, to the incorporation of electronics, engine, gearbox, cockpit and safety systems.”

The Tracker rivals will be the competition versions of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which will be presented soon.

Chris Rego, marketing director at GM South America, said: “The choice of Tracker as Chevrolet's representative in Stock Car is an innovation that reflects the consumer's desire for SUVs, a segment that has recently come to dominate the Brazilian market. Furthermore, the Tracker is the best-selling SUV in South America and the competition reinforces the product's successful image.”

The sixth round of Stock Car 2024 in Goiânia celebrates 50 years since the track's inauguration. The races will start at 3:30 pm on Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday (local time). Motorsport.tv broadcasts races and qualifying live.

Chevrolet Tracker Stock Car 2025 Photo by: Victor Eleuterio Costa

Stock SUV brings new silhouette, platform and mechanics

Approved by the Brazilian Motorsport Confederation, the new Stock Car 2025 models were created by Audacetech in partnership with giant steel company ArcelorMittal, the Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas (IPT, or Technological Research Institute) and Serviço Nacional da Indústria (SENAI, or National Industry Services), acknowledged institutions in Brazil.

The development used computer simulation from Siemens and the IPT. The composite bodywork includes carbon fiber, aramid, fiberglass and kevlar, and is manufactured by Canadian company Magna. The engine is now turbocharged and 2.1 liters with approximately 500 hp of power, using Brazilian Petrobras Podium gasoline.

The Xtrac competition gearbox is sequential and semi-automatic, with six speeds, and is one of the highlights alongside the connectivity provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G system, with sensing of various car functions.

Chevrolet Tracker Stock Car 2025 Photo by: Victor Eleuterio Costa

With adjustable shock absorbers imported from Penske Racing, the suspension is independent on all four wheels, equipped with double wishbones and uses a pushrod system. The set of wheels developed in Brazil by Mangels has HipperFreios ventilated discs, Cobreq pads (both designed specifically for the Stock Cars) and competition calipers from the British firm AP Racing, operated by six pistons at the front and four at the rear.

Engine and suspension also use competition elements, produced by Brazilian MTR Performance Parts. Specially manufactured for Stock Car, the steering wheel is from the Dutch company Grid Engineering.

The sophisticated cockpit, with a monitor and panel equipped with dozens of functions, has an internal 360-degree camera, which will be used in race broadcasts and also in the exclusive mobile application that will be launched by the series.