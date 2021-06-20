Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win

Casagrande won the first race, after beating former Formula 1 driver Ricardo Zonta, who started from pole position. The podium was completed by Thiago Camilo, while Barrichello and Cesar Ramos completed the top five.

“It was a really cool race,” said Casagrande. “In the first corner I took the first position. Afterwards, I had a better pace than him [Zonta] and I was able to overtake without using push-to-pass. But it was a very difficult race. My car lost some performance, while his didn't.

“The last corners were very difficult, having to defend. But they taught me in go-karts that even my mother doesn't pass me on the last lap.”

In race two, Lucas Foresti benefited from perfect tactics of his team and won the race on the road. But, after the race, it was found that Foresti activated his push-to-pass button before completing a lap after one of the restarts, which is prohibited by the rules.

As a result Barrichello inherited the victory, Zonta moved up to second place and Diego Nunes was third. Foresti had 20 seconds added to his race time and was officially placed 10th.

“It was a great start, of course I wanted to win the race, but getting on the podium twice was great,” said Zonta. “I had some problems during race one that didn't allow me to stay in the direct fight with Casagrande.

“We were constant in both races, the car was very good.”