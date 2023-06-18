Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Barrichello win at Cascavel

Between the winners, there were two very different stories, but with interesting peculiarities.

Serra, the three-time series champion who raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours the week before, won again after overtaking Felipe Fraga in the final laps. The podium was completed by another former Stock Car Pro Series champion, Gabriel Casagrande.

In Race 2, Dudu Barrichello got his first victory in the series, benefiting from a more efficient pit stop strategy than his rivals. Rubens Barrichello's son had endured a very difficult month as, in the previous round at Taruma, he crashed very hard during free practice and couldn't race because the damage to his car was too big.

In addition, he had to have surgery two weeks ago to remove four kidney stones, so his participation in doubt for Cascavel.

“I'm very happy with the win,” said Barrichello. “It was a very complicated month for me, I didn't know if I would be able to race and I felt very grateful to be here.”

Series legend Caca Bueno finished in second place, with Rafael Suzuki in third place.

The next Stock Car round will be at Interlagos on 9 July.

Here is how the championship table looks after four rounds:

Pos. Driver Points 1 Gabriel Casagrande 135 2 Thiago Camilo 131 3 Cesar Ramos 115 4 Daniel Serra 102 5 Ricardo Maurício 86 6 Felipe Fraga 86 7 Rubens Barrichello 83 8 Bruno Baptista 81 9 Guilherme Salas 81 10 Rafael Suzuki 78

Watch what happened at Cascavel