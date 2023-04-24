Subscribe
Previous / Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania
Stock Car Pro Series / Interlagos Race report

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

Chevrolet Cruze drivers Gabriel Casagrande and Ricardo Mauricio won the races of the Interlagos round of the Stock Car Pro Series on Sunday.

Carlos Costa
By:
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos

They gained important points that put them ahead of the pack in the championship standings after two events in 2023. Three-time champion Mauricio leads with 70 points, four ahead of 2021 titlist Casagrande.

Driving for the A.Mattheis Vogel team, Casagrande started from pole position in race 1 and led from start to finish to win, beating the KTF Sports Cruze of Guilherme Salas. RCM Motorsport's Bruno Baptista completed the podium in his Corolla, after a penalty for Toyota driver Cesar Ramos due to an unsafe release by the Ipiranga Racing team.

The second race had Mauricio as polesitter, due to the reversed-grid regulations, as the Eurofarma-RC driver finished tenth in the opener. Mauricio retained his lead from the start and managed to fend off attacks throughout the race, winning ahead of the Cruze of Rafael Suzuki, driving for the Pole Motorsport team, and the Chevrolet of Hot Car New Generation's Gaetano di Mauro.

Reigning champion Rubens Barrichello finished fifth with his Full Time Sports' Corolla, bagging important points to fight for his third title.

Usual frontrunner Daniel Serra suffered a puncture in the left-rear of his Eurofarma-RC's Cruze in race 1 and had to perform a recovery race in the second to finish 11th, behind the Blau Motorsport Chevrolet of Felipe Fraga, but two positions ahead of Thiago Camilo's Ipiranga Corolla.

Championship Top 10:

  1. Ricardo Mauricio 70
  2. Gabriel Casagrande 66
  3. Bruno Baptista 64
  4. Gaetano di Mauro 54
  5. Daniel Serra 53
  6. Rubens Barrichello 53
  7. Thiago Camilo 51
  8. Ricardo Zonta 41
  9. Denis Navarro 41
  10. Guilherme Salas 39
shares
comments

Related video

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania
Carlos Costa More from
Carlos Costa
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Stock Car Pro Series
Interlagos - Grande Final

Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified Stock Car Brazil: Barrichello champion, Casagrande disqualified

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19 Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe