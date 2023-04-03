Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania
Daniel Serra and Thiago Camilo scored race victories in the opening round of Brazil’s premier racing championship, the Stock Car Pro Series, at Goiania on Sunday.
Bruno Baptista started from pole position in race one but could not resist the good work of the Eurofarma RC team, who put Serra ahead of him during the mandatory pitstops and paved the way for his 22nd victory in the series.
Baptista finished second place, ahead of ex-Toyota F1 racer Ricardo Zonta in third. Among the other notables, Nelson Piquet Jr. finished fifth, Rubens Barrichello was 14th and his son, Eduardo, finished 15th. Felipe Massa was classified in 21st, and Tony Kanaan was 23rd.
Race two followed a similar script but with different actors: Marcos Gomes took pole position, but his team didn't do a good job in the pits, so Camilo took the lead after the mandatory stops.
The Ipiranga Racing driver managed to overcome Ricardo Mauricio and won his 38th victory in the series, making him the most successful winner among active drivers. He was previously tied with Caca Bueno, who has five titles in this category.
Camilo was very emotional, as his uncle, who was also a Stock Car driver and a great supporter of his career, Sergio Ruas Camilo, died on March 18 after a motorcycle accident on a Brazilian road. Camilo competed this weekend with number #16 in honor of his uncle.
Rubens Barrichello had finished third, but was penalized 5 seconds for causing an incident with Gabriel Casagrande. Barrichello dropped to sixth place and Felipe Fraga inherited third place.
Serra is the early leader of championship after the first round, with 43 points, followed by Camilo with 39 and Mauricio with 34.
The next round will take place in Interlagos, on April 23.
