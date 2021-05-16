Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Stock Car Brasil / Interlagos Race report

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, FE champ da Costa win wild races

By:

Gabriel Casagrande and Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa won the Stock Car Pro Series races at the second round at Interlagos on Sunday.

In Race 1, Casagrande managed to turn the pole position he won on Saturday into victory, despite being pressured by Allam Khodair – who finished in second place – at the start of the race. Bruno Baptista was third.

An accident at the start of the race took out Rubens Barrichello, who was involved in a collision with Caca Bueno and Marcos Gomes. The former Ferrari and Brawn GP F1 driver retired and was unable to take part in Race 2.

Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos

Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Da Costa, who replaced Ricardo Mauricio this weekend after he returned at Covid-19 positive test, won the race from second position on the grid.

The race was marked by a big accident for Gaetano di Mauro. Before the start of the last lap, di Mauro placed himself between Daniel Serra and Guilherme Salas as they battled for second position.

After being sandwiched between them, di Mauro's car took off and hit the wall at the beginning of the start/finish straight. He climbed out of the wreckage and was quickly tended to by medics.

Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath

Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath

Photo by: Duda Bairros

Serra and Salas completed the podium, while Felipe Massa finished seventh, achieving his best result in the series.

The next round of the Stock Car Pro Series will take place in Mogi-Guaçu, on June 19th and 20th.

RESULTS 

Race 1

Pos

Num

Driver

Team

Car

1

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

2

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

3

44

Bruno Baptista

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

4

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

5

51

Átila Abreu

Shell V-Power

Cruze

6

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

7

5

Denis Navarro

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

8

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

Cruze

9

13

Félix da Costa

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

10

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

Cruze

11

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

12

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

13

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

Cruze

14

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

15

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

16

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

17

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

18

73

Sergio Jimenez

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

19

117

Matias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

20

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

21

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

22

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

Cruze

23

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competições

Cruze

24

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

25

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

26

85

Guilherme Salas

KTF Sports

Cruze

27

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

Cruze

28

33

Nelson Piquet Jr

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

29

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

Cruze

30

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

Cruze

31

80

Marcos Gomes

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

32

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla

RACE 2

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

Car

1

13

Félix da Costa

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

2

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

3

85

Guilherme Salas

KTF Sports

Cruze

4

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

5

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

Cruze

6

51

Átila Abreu

Shell V-Power

Cruze

7

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

8

5

Denis Navarro

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

9

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

Cruze

10

44

Bruno Baptista

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

11

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

12

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

13

33

Nelson Piquet Jr

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

14

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

15

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

16

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

17

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

18

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

19

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

Cruze

20

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

21

117

Matias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

22

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

Cruze

23

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

24

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competições

Cruze

25

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

Cruze

26

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

Cruze

27

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

28

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

Cruze

29

73

Sergio Jimenez

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

30

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

31

80

Marcos Gomes

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

32

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla
About this article

Series Stock Car Brasil
Event Interlagos
Author Erick Gabriel

