Stock Car Brasil / Interlagos / Race report

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos

shares
comments
Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos
By:
Dec 15, 2019, 11:46 PM

Daniel Serra won his third consecutive Stock Car Brazil championship at Interlagos on Sunday, to match his father – and former F1 driver – Chico.

Thiago Camilo was the winner of the race, but Serra needed to finish at least sixth in the season finale. He beat that target with ease, finishing 2.6s behind Camilo to finish second.

“Last night was one of the worst I’ve ever had because of anxiety," said Serra. “At the end, everything turned out well. I am happy to have reached second place and won my third championship.”

Winner Camilo is now a four-time runner-up in the series standings: “Today we fulfilled our goal, which was to win the race. My car was undoubtedly the fastest of the season, but Daniel was very consistent, and knew how to compete according to the rules and was champion.”

Marcos Gomes, who started from pole position, made a slower pitstop than his rivals and finished third.

Ex-F1 star Rubens Barrichello finished eighth in Interlagos. The 2014 Stock Car champion finished the season in fifth place.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible for us to get the championship, but it was a great season, with big disputes,” said Barrichello. “Daniel is to be congratulated for the title.

“We didn't have the most competitive car on the grid, but with a good strategy we won four races. It was a hotly contested championship and I can only be thankful for being one more year here, ending the season at Interlagos, ‘at my house’, along with all this fans.”

Results:

1 Thiago Camilo - Ipiranga Racing 42min13s984
2 Daniel Serra - Eurofarma RC +2.594
3 Marcos Gomes - KTF Sports +3.471
4 Gabriel Casagrande - Crown Racing +4.998
5 Diego Nunes - KTF Sports +7.516
6 Felipe Fraga - Cimed Racing +9.130
7 Ricardo Maurício - Eurofarma RC +10.587
8 Rubens Barrichello - Full Time Sports +10.735
9 Julio Campos - Prati-Donaduzzi Racing +11.996
10 Galid Osman - Shell Helix Ultra +23.555

Goiania Stock Car: Mauricio stripped of win over brake light

Goiania Stock Car: Mauricio stripped of win over brake light
