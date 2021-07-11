IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger

The third-generation racer whose grandfather is Mario Andretti and father is Michael Andretti held off local star Luke Fenhaus in a two-lap shootout to take the win at the 1/4-mile, high-banked asphalt oval.

“Honestly, I know it’s not a popular win, but I tried to be as clean as possible,” said Andretti, 34. “I’m so proud of him (Fenhaus). I’m trying to learn from him, to be honest with you. Just delighted to be able to do it without touching him.

“I know it’s not a popular win, but us old guys have to get it when we can. He’s young, he’s got a lot of time ahead of him. I had so much fun.”

Marco Andretti Photo by: True Speed PR

Andretti beat the 17-year-old Fenhaus to the checkered flag by .194 of second in a green-white-checkered finish. Fenhaus had earned his spot in the 12-driver SRX field by winning Tuesday night’s Slinger Nationals.

“I think he (Marco) jumped it a little bit, which didn’t help me at all,” Fenhaus said. “I was better on the top. I felt like we could roll on the outside. I was just worried that he’d shove me up the race track if I went to the outside.

“I probably would’ve lost either way. He would’ve run us hard. It is what it is. Second place, I can’t complain.”

Tony Stewart finished third to pad his lead in the series standings to 38 points over second-place Ernie Francis Jr.

“My buddy Marco winning the race and us having another podium finish and gaining some more points in the standings with one race to go is a big deal to me,” said Stewart, who has two SRX wins this season.

“The first five weeks of this series have been awesome. To go to three totally different race tracks – the three paved tracks are totally different from each other, and then two totally different dirt tracks – it’s been a lot of fun.”

Race winner Marco Andretti Photo by: True Speed PR

Feature Results (151 laps):

Note: Starting lineup was based on average finishing positions in Heat Race Nos. 1-2.

1. Marco Andretti (Started 1st; led 13 laps)

2. Luke Fenhaus (Started 2nd; led 92 laps; completed 151/151 laps)

3. Tony Stewart (Started 3rd; led 46 laps; completed 151/151 laps)

4. Hailie Deegan (Started 6th; completed 151/151 laps)

5. Bobby Labonte (Started 7th; completed 151/151 laps)

6. Ernie Francis Jr. (Started 5th; completed 151/151 laps)

7. Willy T. Ribbs (Started 10th; completed 151/151 laps)

8. Greg Biffle (Started 4th; completed 151/151 laps)

9. Bill Elliott (Started 9th; completed 151/151 laps)

10. Helio Castroneves (Started 8th; completed 151/151 laps)

11. Paul Tracy (Started 12th; completed 148/151 laps)

12. Michael Waltrip (Started 11th; completed 148/151 laps)

SRX Series Championship Standings (after Round 5 of 6):

1. Tony Stewart (199 points)

2. Ernie Francis Jr. (161 points, -38)

3. Marco Andretti (155 points, -44)

4. Bobby Labonte (145 points, -54)

5. Helio Castroneves (140 points, -59)

6. Tony Kanaan (139 points, -60)

7. Michael Waltrip (93 points, -106)

8. Paul Tracy (90 points, -109)

9. Bill Elliott (66 points, -133)

10. Willy T. Ribbs (63 points, -136