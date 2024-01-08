Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand
NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham and former NASCAR Cup Series team co-owner Rob Kauffman have acquired the rights to the International Race of Champions (IROC) brand.
IROC, which operated from 1973 to 2006, featured some of the greatest racers across the globe, bringing them together to compete in equal equipment on various styles of race tracks.
Evernham won three NASCAR Cup titles with legendary driver Jeff Gordon, as well as 47 races. He also helped form the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) alongside fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and NASCAR executive George Pyne. He later left his position with the series, but remains as an investor.
An official release on Monday read as follows: "IROC Holdings LLC (IROC Holdings), a joint venture company created by NASCAR Hall of Fame member Ray Evernham and former NASCAR Cup Team Owner and venture capitalist Rob Kauffman, announced the formation of the joint venture and the acquisition of the rights to the IROC brand. Known as IROC (International Race of Champions), a series of races was held annually from 1973 to 2006. IROC brought together the greatest drivers from all forms of motorsport to compete against each other in iconic cars on historic tracks. Although the annual events ended in 2006, the legacy and recognition of the IROC brand has continued throughout the years. IROC Holdings plans to bring the historic brand back to life.
"IROC Holdings has been formed to house the business operations with the intent to have an IROC racing event in 2024 with historic IROC race cars while exploring future opportunities. The company will initially be based in Mooresville, N.C."
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Eddie Cheever,Jr. leads Rusty Wallace and Dale Jarrett
Photo by: Robert LeSieur / Motorsport Images
Ryan Newman battles between Helio Castroneves and JJ Yeley
Latest news
Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024
Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024 Spencer Boyd to compete with own NASCAR Truck team in 2024
Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3
Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3 Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3
Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand
Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquire the IROC brand
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.