Listen to this article

The team plans to run a total of five drivers across the two-day test on Monday and Tuesday as it seeks to finalise its line-up for the 2023 season.

Announced so far are Igor Fraga, David Vidales, Lirim Zendeli and Bryce Aron, with one more driver to be named later.

While it's unclear how many spots B-Max has available on its 2023 roster, the drivers that impress the most are likely to be handed further running in the official post-season test at Suzuka in early December.

B-Max ran two primary full-time SF Lights cars for Iori Kimura and Togo Suganami this year, on top of a pair of 'Masters' class entries for gentleman racers Nobuhiro Imada and Ryuji Kumita ('Dragon').

It then expanded to a fifth car for ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi for the final round of the season at Okayama.

It appears likely that one seat will be reserved for a Honda junior driver in 2023, with Kimura filling that role this year.

Iori Kimura, B-MAX RACING TEAM Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sometime Toyota Racing Series champion and ex-Red Bull junior Fraga is looking to revive his career in physical cars next season having focused largely on his esports activities in recent times.

The Japanese-Brazilian, who was recently named 'e-Motorsports ambassador' for Super Formula, has been on the sidelines since a disappointing 2020 campaign in FIA Formula 3 for Campos Racing.

Zendeli's 2022 activities were limited to one-off outings in FIA F2 and F3 with the Campos and Charouz teams respectively following an unsuccessful move to F2 last year for the German with MP Motorsport.

Spaniard Vidales placed 16th overall in FIA F3 with Campos this year with a single win to his credit, while American driver Aron was likewise a race winner in GB3 (formerly BRDC British Formula 3), finishing 12th in the standings.