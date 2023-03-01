Subscribe
Previous / Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive
Super Formula Lights News

F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive

FIA Formula 3 race winner David Vidales has secured a deal to drive for B-Max Racing in the 2023 Super Formula Lights season.

Jamie Klein
By:
F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive
Listen to this article

Vidales becomes B-Max's second confirmed driver in the Super Formula feeder category for the upcoming season after Honda junior driver Iori Kimura, whose place in the team was confirmed last December.

The 20-year-old Spaniard moves to Japan after finishing 16th overall in FIA F3 last season and scoring a single victory in the sprint race at Barcelona. He is also a race winner in the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Renault Eurocup.

By racing in Super Formula Lights, Vidales follows in the footsteps of compatriot Alex Palou, who is part of the same Monaco Increase Management stable and raced in the series when it was known as All-Japan Formula 3 in 2017 before going on to race in Super Formula in 2019.

“I feel this deal represents a great opportunity for me and a big step forward in my racing career," commented Vidales, who joins fellow FIA F3 convert Enzo Trulli on the Super Formula Lights grid.

Read Also:

"Also, I’m particularly happy to be joining B-Max as I’ve had a good feeling with them since we started working together in testing and I appreciate the Japanese culture in motorsports.

"This is an important stage for me and I’m sure it will help me grow as a driver towards my ultimate goal: racing in Formula 1.

"I really wish to thank [MIM founder] Salvatore Gandolfo and Monaco Increase Management for making this all possible, all my sponsors and of course B-Max for giving me this huge opportunity."

Vidales first tested for B-Max last November at Okayama before joining the team for the official post-season test at Suzuka in December, where he set the fourth-fastest time overall. He also gained more mileage with the team at Fuji in January.

B-Max has yet to announce its full roster of drivers for 2023, but Brazilian driver Igor Fraga is known to still be working towards securing the sponsorship needed to join Vidales and Kimura in the line-up.

Official testing for Super Formula Lights resumes at Suzuka on March 7-8.

2023 Super Formula Lights grid so far:

Team/Engine Driver
Toda Racing/Spiess

Japan Shun Koide
B-Max Racing/Spiess

Japan Iori Kimura

Spain David Vidales
TOM'S

Japan Hibiki Taira

Japan Seita Nonaka

Japan Yuga Furutani

Italy Enzo Trulli
shares
comments

Enzo Trulli lands TOM'S Super Formula Lights drive
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Honda smashes lap record on first day of Suzuka SUPER GT test

Honda smashes lap record on first day of Suzuka SUPER GT test

Super GT

Honda smashes lap record on first day of Suzuka SUPER GT test Honda smashes lap record on first day of Suzuka SUPER GT test

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Super Formula

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
David Vidales
The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016

The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016

Kart

The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016 The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016

Ferrari evaluates five young drivers, including Enzo Fittipaldi

Ferrari evaluates five young drivers, including Enzo Fittipaldi

Other open wheel

Ferrari evaluates five young drivers, including Enzo Fittipaldi Ferrari evaluates five young drivers, including Enzo Fittipaldi

Hiltbrand wins second European Championship round amid last-lap chaos

Hiltbrand wins second European Championship round amid last-lap chaos

Kart

Hiltbrand wins second European Championship round amid last-lap chaos Hiltbrand wins second European Championship round amid last-lap chaos

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
HPD scholar Hyman had to treat Suzuka test like "shakedown"

HPD scholar Hyman had to treat Suzuka test like "shakedown"

Super Formula
Suzuka December Testing

Hyman's first SF test a "shakedown" HPD scholar Hyman had to treat Suzuka test like "shakedown"

Matsushita felt limitations of one-car B-Max team

Matsushita felt limitations of one-car B-Max team

Super Formula

Matsushita felt B-Max limitations Matsushita felt limitations of one-car B-Max team

B-Max to hold SF Lights test for international drivers

B-Max to hold SF Lights test for international drivers

Super Formula Lights

B-Max to try out foreign drivers B-Max to hold SF Lights test for international drivers

Latest news

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

Formula 1

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing" UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

WRC WRC

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

Formula 1

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76 'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.