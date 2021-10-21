Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights / Motegi II News

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future

By:
, News Editor

Giuliano Alesi says his future on the Japanese racing scene remains unclear after his Super Formula Lights title near miss last weekend at Motegi.

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future

Ex-Formula 2 racer Alesi moved to Japan for 2021 to contest the series formerly known as All-Japan Formula 3 for TOM’S, and has also made four Super Formula starts with the team's regular driver Kazuki Nakajima missing races due to commitments in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Frenchman took the SF Lights title fight with Teppei Natori down to last weekend’s final round at Motegi, but narrowly missed out on the crown - the pair ended up on identical points totals but B-Max driver Natori was six points clear after dropped scores were taken into account.

TOM’S boss Jun Yamada previously suggested to Motorsport.com that Alesi would likely stay in SF Lights next year if he failed to win this year’s title.

Asked about his 2022 plans following the events of Motegi, Alesi told Motorsport.com: “My objective is to do Super Formula and SUPER GT next year, ideally with TOM’S, but at this stage I’m still not sure exactly what the options are.

“I doubt I would have to do another year in Lights, but I didn’t win the title, so I’m not sure. Never say never. If there’s no space in Super Formula, there’s no space.”

Alesi enjoyed his most successful weekend in SF Lights in the Motegi finale, winning two of the three races, but he failed to score in the remaining race after getting involved in a first-lap incident with title rival Natori at Turn 3, which gave him a puncture and effectively ended his title hopes. 

Giuliano Alesi, TOM'S

Giuliano Alesi, TOM'S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Although Natori was penalised for causing the contact, Alesi admits that he should have made a better getaway from pole position to avoid the situation entirely.

“I messed up the start, just because I felt there was going to be less grip than there really was,” he explained. “I lost the position, [Ren] Sato was already quite far in front [by Turn 3] and so I braked quite late, but not too late. 

“Natori was behind me but not super close, and he launched it into Turn 3 and hit me out. If I hadn’t been there, I don’t think he would have made the corner. The conditions were so tricky, so it can happen to anyone, but in any case he knew it would be fine for him if we both scored zero, so he just tried. 

“That said, I wouldn’t have been in that position if I had made a good start, so I’m not pointing fingers at anyone except myself, really.”

Alesi admitted that being able to focus exclusively on SF Lights at Motegi came as a boost to his performance, as Nakajima returned to take up his regular Super Formula seat for the first time since April’s Fuji season opener.

“It was the best weekend of the season, I felt by far more confident in the car than I did before, so I think that helped me put together the performance,” he said. “Not competing in Super Formula also helped me that weekend. 

“Missing the championship by such a narrow margin, with the exact same points [as Natori], is a bit annoying. But I feel like we did the best job we could to catch up and we at least took the teams’ title for TOM’S, which is really important for the team.”

Alesi is set to make one more Super Formula outing next weekend in the season finale at Suzuka, where Nakajima will once again be absent owing to his Toyota WEC duties in Bahrain.

 

shares
comments
Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Previous article

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Castroneves added to MSR Acura line-up for Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Castroneves added to MSR Acura line-up for Petit Le Mans

Bringing a ‘European’ mindset to one of Japan’s top teams
Super GT

Bringing a ‘European’ mindset to one of Japan’s top teams

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Giuliano Alesi More from
Giuliano Alesi
Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
TOM'S Toyota crew faces engine penalty at Autopolis Autopolis
Super GT

TOM'S Toyota crew faces engine penalty at Autopolis

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season
Super Formula

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season

Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi

Trending Today

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars Supercars

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

BK Racing is ready to get "Dumb and Dumber"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

BK Racing is ready to get "Dumb and Dumber"

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Why Verstappen "won't have nightmares" over F1 title defeat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen "won't have nightmares" over F1 title defeat

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend

Latest news

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.