Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Super Formula Lights / Motegi News

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

By:
, News Editor

Teppei Natori clinched the Super Formula Lights title with a race to spare at Motegi on Sunday morning, putting the prize beyond reach of nearest rival Giuliano Alesi.

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

B-Max Racing driver Natori failed to score in the penultimate race of the season, but with TOM'S man Alesi managing only a point for fastest lap, it was enough to secure the crown with one race still to go later on Sunday.

Alesi - focusing solely on Lights this weekend with Kazuki Nakajima back in Super Formula - took his second win of the season in dry conditions on Saturday to keep his slim hopes alive, with Natori only fourth in that race after taking a grid penalty for an engine change.

But Alesi didn't make a good start from pole in the wet on Sunday morning, allowing Toda Racing's Ren Sato to surge into the lead as title rivals Alesi and Natori engaged in a side-by-side battle.

That ended with Alesi picking up a puncture that necessitated a slow trip back to the pits, effectively ending the Frenchman's hopes.

Natori was hit with a drive-through penalty for the incident, which was followed by a black-and-orange flag for a damaged front wing, dropping him well outside of the points.

But with Alesi even further back, a 10th-place finish was enough for Natori to take an unassailable 14-point advantage into the day's final race of the season, with only 11 points up for grabs.

 

Sato meanwhile dominated for his fifth win of the season and still has an outside chance of beating Alesi to second in the points in the final race.

Completing the podium were Kazuto Kotaka (TOM'S) - making his first appearance of the year in Lights having spent most of the season deputising for Kamui Kobayashi in Super Formula - and Shunsuke Kohno (RS Fine).

Ex-Honda junior Natori, who joined Lights last year after a single season in FIA F3, is targeting a step up to Super Formula full-time next year, having already made one abortive start at Motegi last year for B-Max last year.

Alesi likewise will be hoping to make the jump after making four starts for TOM'S in place of Nakajima so far in 2021, and is set to be back in the main class for the Suzuka season finale later this month with Nakajima absent.

shares
comments
Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race

Previous article

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nojiri wants to have race 'worthy of a champion' at Motegi Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nojiri wants to have race 'worthy of a champion' at Motegi

Hirakawa was "too slow" with Motegi qualifying tyre call Motegi II
Super Formula

Hirakawa was "too slow" with Motegi qualifying tyre call

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Giuliano Alesi More from
Giuliano Alesi
Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

Alesi looks back on toughest Super Formula race so far Motegi
Super Formula

Alesi looks back on toughest Super Formula race so far

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
Super Formula

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium Autopolis
Super Formula

Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return Suzuka
Super Formula

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

Trending Today

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Jerry Haas on "building a Pro Stock vehicle" part II
NHRA NHRA

Jerry Haas on "building a Pro Stock vehicle" part II

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Brandon Brown wins Talladega NASCAR Xfinity race halted by darkness
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Brown wins Talladega NASCAR Xfinity race halted by darkness

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Controversy on pit road mars Texas race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Controversy on pit road mars Texas race

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi: First SF Lights wins make up for subdued Sugo race

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.