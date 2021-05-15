Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
Super Formula / Autopolis Qualifying report

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet

By:
, News Editor

Giuliano Alesi sensationally scored his maiden pole in only his second weekend as a Super Formula driver during a wet, crash-strewn qualifying session for this weekend's Autopolis round.

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet

In his second outing standing in for the absent Kazuki Nakajima, Alesi mastered the treacherous conditions to lead an all-TOM'S front row ahead of Ritomo Miyata in a session interrupted by no fewer than four red flags.

Persistent rain throughout the day at the Oita Prefecture track prompted organisers to abandon the knockout qualifying format and instead hold a single 40-minute session to determine the grid.

This was due to begin at 2.50pm local time, but the inclement weather forced a series of delays, with action getting underway 45 minutes behind schedule.

A crash for Rookie Racing driver Kazuya Oshima exiting the long Turn 8/9 left hander brought out the red flags after just five minutes of running, and there were further interruptions when Kondo Racing's Yuichi Nakayama spun and was unable to get going again, and then when Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion Racing) suffered a crash at Turn 17.

It was after that third red flag that Alesi set his best time of 1m38.252s to edge out teammate Miyata - who set his best time prior to Fukuzumi's crash - by just 0.085s.

Toshiki Oyu then brought proceedings to a halt for a fourth time with a crash at the same spot as Oshima, although the Nakajima Racing driver's collision was less severe and he was able to get back to the pits unaided with a heavily-damaged front-right wheel.

The session resumed with 15 minutes left on the clock, but the deteriorating weather in the interim meant there no improvements thereafter.

Behind the two TOM'S cars, Inging rookie Sena Sakaguchi was third-fastest, 0.259s off the pace, while 2019 Autopolis winner Yuhi Sekiguchi ended up fourth for Impul.

Completing an all-Toyota top six were those drivers' respective teammates, Sho Tsuboi and Ryo Hirakawa.

Points leader and defending Autopolis winner Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) was the best of the Honda runners in seventh place, almost a second off the pace.

Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) qualified eighth on his comeback from illness, ahead of Tatiana Calderon's stand-in at Drago Corse Koudai Tsukakoshi and Kenta Yamashita (Kondo).

Reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto had another qualifying session to forget for Nakajima Racing and will start Sunday's race down in 12th place, one place ahead of B-Max Racing's Nobuharu Matsushita.

The four drivers that caused red flags were all stripped of their times, and will fill out places 16 through 19 on the grid.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 36 France Giuliano Alesi Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'38.252  
2 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'38.337 0.085
3 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'38.511 0.259
4 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 1'38.651 0.399
5 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'38.757 0.505
6 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul 1'38.910 0.658
7 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 1'39.197 0.945
8 6 Japan Tadasuke Makino DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'39.626 1.374
9 12 Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'39.721 1.469
10 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1'40.145 1.893
11 15 Japan Hiroki Otsu Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh 1'40.585 2.333
12 1 Japan Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 1'40.766 2.514
13 51 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 1'40.823 2.571
14 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG 1'41.351 3.099
15 7 Japan Kazuto Kotaka KCMG 1'41.521 3.269
16 64 Japan Toshiki Oyu TCS Nakajima Racing    
17 5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing    
18 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima NTT Communications ROOKIE    
19 4 Japan Yuichi Nakayama Kondo Racing    
View full results 

 

shares
comments
Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Previous article

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again”

8h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

18h
3
NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

4
NHRA

2002 season in review

5
NASCAR Cup

What happened to 'rubbing is racing?'

Latest news
Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet

30m
Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
SF

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

May 7, 2021
Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round
SF

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round

May 3, 2021
How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula
SF

How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula

Apr 28, 2021
Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster"
SF

Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster"

Apr 27, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Tadasuke Makino returns 05:16
Super Formula
May 13, 2021

Super Formula: Tadasuke Makino returns

Super Formula: Makino returns at Autopolis 00:36
Super Formula
May 7, 2021

Super Formula: Makino returns at Autopolis

Super Formula: Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round 00:25
Super Formula
May 3, 2021

Super Formula: Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round

Runaway points leader Nojiri still feels 'sense of danger' 00:38
Super Formula
Apr 27, 2021

Runaway points leader Nojiri still feels 'sense of danger'

Super Formula: Fukuzumi upset at loss 02:17
Super Formula
Apr 25, 2021

Super Formula: Fukuzumi upset at loss

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
Video Inside
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Trending Today

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry
Dakar Dakar

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry

Sophia Floersch: The 14-year-old girl worth watching for
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Sophia Floersch: The 14-year-old girl worth watching for

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again”

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

How to build a budget Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to build a budget Formula 1 car

Latest news

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet
Super Formula Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi takes shock pole in wet

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
Super Formula Super Formula

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round
Super Formula Super Formula

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round

How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula

How newlywed Fukuzumi has come of age in Super Formula

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.