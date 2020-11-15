Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
06 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Warm Up in
05 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Autopolis / Qualifying report

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes

shares
comments
Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes
By:

Mugen Honda driver Tomoki Nojiri scored his first Super Formula pole in two years at Autopolis, while championship leader Ryo Hirakawa consigned himself to a back-row start with a crash.

With a best time of 1m24.140s in the dying moments of the Q3 pole shootout, Nojiri led an all Honda top three ahead of Dandelion drivers Nirei Fukuzumi and Naoki Yamamoto.

All three were below the new provisional lap record set by Fukuzumi in Saturday practice.

Yamamoto had been the driver to beat in his Q1 group and in Q2, where he and TOM'S driver Ritomo Miyata set identical times of 1m24.544s at the head of the order.

Nojiri had only been sixth-fastest in that session, but saved the best for last to beat Fukuzumi by 0.015s and grab his first Super Formula pole since the 2018 Sugo round.

Okayama race winner Sho Tsuboi was best of the Toyota-powered runners in fourth for Inging, followed by Nakajima Racing rookie Toshiki Oyu.

Miyata, standing in for Kazuki Nakajima this weekend could only manage seventh in Q3, one place behind series returnee Nobuharu Matsushita for B-Max Racing.

Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) had been fastest in his Q1 group and fourth-fastest in Q2, but the reigning champion was late to leave the pits and appeared to stall on his way out the box.

The resulting delay meant he narrowly missed out on being able to start what would have been his flying lap, leaving him with no time and down in eighth on the grid.

Missing out on a berth in Q3 for the first time this season was Kondo Racing rookie Sacha Fenestraz, who fell 0.050s shy of a spot in the top eight and will start ninth ahead of the Inging machine of two-time champion Hiroaki Ishiura.

Nojiri's Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara, who is replacing Red Bull junior Juri Vips for the rest of the season, was slowest in Q2 and will start from 14th.

Both segments of Q1 were interrupted by crashes, with Hirakawa bringing out the red flags with less than a minute to go in Group B after he lost control of his Team Impul machine at Turn 16 and ploughed into the barriers.

It means the points leader will start from 19th place, ahead of Kamui Kobayashi's KCMG stand-in Yuichi Nakayama, who suffered a similar incident in Group A.

Hirakawa's Impul teammate Yuhi Sekiguchi didn't fare much better as he was knocked out in Q1, and will line up 16th ahead of series debutant Charles Milesi (B-Max) and the returning Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse).

Q3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'24.140
2 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'24.155 0.015
3 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'24.257 0.117
4 39 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'24.686 0.546
5 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'24.783 0.643
6 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Buzz Racing with B-Max 1'25.305 1.165
7 36 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'25.601 1.461
8 1 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Vantelin Team TOM'S 2'34.805 1'10.665
View full results
Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Previous article

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

Sebring 12 Hours: Montoya leads at halfway as WTR hits trouble
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12 Hours: Montoya leads at halfway as WTR hits trouble

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Richmond Mopar Minute 1999-04-27
NHRA NHRA / News

Richmond Mopar Minute 1999-04-27

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

JDC Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

JDC Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa

Latest news

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

10h
2
IMSA

Vanthoor "fears the worst" for GTE after Porsche's IMSA exit

3
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Montoya leads at halfway as WTR hits trouble

6h
4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NHRA

Richmond Mopar Minute 1999-04-27

Latest news

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
SF

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race
SF

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race

Latest videos

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash 00:25
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start 02:48
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race 01:31:43
Super Formula
Oct 16, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.