Calderon made her debut in the Japanese single-seater series last month at Motegi, and was the only one of the series' four internationally-based foreign drivers to race amid the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, taking part in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours for the Richard Mille Racing LMP2 team has rendered Calderon ineligible to race at Okayama because she is unable to serve the mandatory two-week quarantine period.

Now Drago Corse has announced its solo entry will be driven by Honda SUPER GT driver and championship leader Koudai Tsukakoshi.

The 33-year-old is a Super Formula veteran but was left without a drive in this year's series when the Real Racing team pulled its one-car entry.

Elsewhere, it has already been announced that Ukyo Sasahara will continue as Juri Vips' stand-in at Team Mugen, while B-Max Racing will field a single car for another SUPER GT regular, Mitsunori Takaboshi, as Sergio Sette Camara and Charles Milesi both remain absent.

Milesi also took raced at Le Mans in the LMP2 ranks with the Graff team.

Also looking in severe doubt for the Okayama race are Toyota LMP1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima, as well as High Class Racing LMP2 driver Kenta Yamashita.

The trio took part in the Motegi race despite not completing their 14-day quarantine after the previous FIA World Endurance Championship race at Spa, albeit under special conditions, but it's thought unlikely they will be granted similar dispensation this time.

Kobayashi's place at KCMG would likely be taken by Yuichi Nakayama, who was present at Motegi on stand-by as a reserve driver for the team.

It's less clear who would take Nakajima and Yamashita's respective places at TOM'S and Kondo Racing, although Super Formula Lights championship leader Ritomo Miyata could be called upon to perform double duty for TOM'S.

A system of dropped scores introduced for Super Formula this year means drivers can afford to miss up to two races without harming their title ambitions.