Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Suzuka / Breaking news

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

shares
comments
Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Mar 2, 2020, 6:08 AM

Super Formula’s 2020 season-opening round at Suzuka has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was announced on Monday.

Suzuka was due to host the first round of the 2020 campaign on April 5, with Super Formula sharing the bill with the All-Japan Superbike Championship, but the spread of the COVID-19 virus has put the event on indefinite hiatus.

The first round of the new Super Taikyu season at Suzuka, scheduled for March 21-22, will not go ahead either, it was announced by track owner Mobilityland.

They become the latest motorsport events to have been disrupted by the outbreak, with Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix, Formula E’s Sanya E-Prix and the first MotoGP race of the season in Qatar having all suffered similar fates.

Additionally, the two-day pre-season Super Formula test that was due to take place at Suzuka on March 9-10 has been postponed, as well as the Super Formula Lights (formerly the All-Japan Formula 3 championship) test on March 10-11.

The ‘Motorsports Fan Appreciation Day’ event scheduled for the two days prior to the test had already been called off.

So far, more than 250 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Japan, excluding those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and six deaths.

Most schools in the country have been requested to close by the government for the month of March in response to the outbreak, while several high-profile sports events, such as Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon, have gone ahead without spectators.

It remains to be seen whether the second Super Formula pre-season test at Fuji Speedway, planned for March 24-25, will go ahead. On Saturday, the track played host to testing for Super Taikyu, but without public access to the paddock.

SUPER GT opener in doubt

Meanwhile, the Okayama circuit has announced that the first SUPER GT test of the pre-season will go ahead as planned on March 14-15 but won’t be open to the public.

The fate of the opening round of the season, due to take place at the former Pacific Formula 1 Grand Prix host on April 11-12, remains unclear. Series organiser GTA is expected to hold a meeting this week to make a decision on whether the race will go ahead or not.

Related video

Next article
Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Previous article

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Next article

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
IndyCar

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Honda "quite happy" with 2020 F1 engine progress

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
SF

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020
SF

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
SF

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
SF

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
SF

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.