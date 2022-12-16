Listen to this article

Fraga was handed the opportunity to sample Super Formula machinery for the first time in the two-day post-season rookie test with Impul, an opportunity that came up as one of the Toyota squad's regular drivers Ryo Hirakawa had to leave early to travel to the FIA Prize Giving in Italy.

He finished 14th on the opening day of the test and 17th on the second day, on both occasions placing third among the rookies.

Fraga finished third overall in Formula Regional Europe in 2019 and won the Toyota Racing Series in 2020, but has become just as well known for his esports exploits in the Gran Turismo World Series, and was named Super Formula's 'e-Motorsport ambassador' earlier this year.

But the Brazilian driver, who was born in Japan and is fluent in Japanese, is now looking to resume his actual racing career after two seasons spent mostly on the sidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s been a challenge of course, having been out of cars for two years," Fraga told Motorsport.com. "I drove one-and-a-half days at Okayama in Super Formula Lights last month, and then straight away in Super Formula.

"I’ve been preparing as much as I can, but not feeling that amount of G-force, and then jumping in one of the fastest cars in the world, it’s quite challenging. I think I am managing quite well so far, slowly getting up to the pace."

Fraga's most recent season of real-world car racing came in 2020, when he competed for the Charouz team in FIA Formula 3, but he managed just a single point and was dropped by the Red Bull junior team after one season.

He was then unable to find a seat in 2021, and was also forced to spend the 2022 season on the sidelines.

"Basically because of COVID, a lot of things happened," Fraga explained. "I couldn’t race in 2021 and the thing is once you are out of Europe, it’s very hard to get back in. There is a long line of drivers and there’s a rush to get the best seats.

"We thought it was better to come to Japan and try for a new opportunity. But then Japan's borders were also closed and I couldn’t get in. So a lot of things just didn’t come together.

"But [racing in] the real world has been my dream since I was a little kid. It’s great to be back in the real car and hopefully I can prove myself here again."

Fraga also took part in the opening day of the Super Formula Lights test at Suzuka, ending up with the sixth-fastest time overall driving for the B-Max Racing team, with which he also took part in last month's Okayama test.

The 24-year-old clarified that securing a full-season seat with B-Max is his main target for 2023.

"It’s what we’re trying to do, but it’s a bit difficult still," he said. "I’ve not confirmed anything yet for next year. But we are working hard to do a full season."