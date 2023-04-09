Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri fights back with race two pole

Listen to this article

Two-time champion Nojiri posted a 1m21.196s at the end of the seven-minute Q2 pole shootout to take his 15th career pole by a margin of nearly four tenths of a second ahead of Ritomo Miyata.

Lawson, who stunned the paddock by winning on his debut on Saturday, had to settle for fourth-fastest on this occasion, ending up a little under half a second shy of his Mugen team-mate Nojiri.

That was despite the Red Bull junior driver topping his group in Q1 with a faster time than Nojiri managed in his segment.

Lawson will line up behind the TGM Grand Prix machine of Toshiki Oyu, who recovered from a lock-up to Turn 1 to escape Q1 and eventually go third-fastest, just 0.020s shy of TOM'S driver Miyata.

Sho Tsuboi continued Inging's encouraging start to the season in fifth ahead of Kondo Racing's Kenta Yamashita, who survived a track limits investigation in his Q1 segment to bag a spot on the third row.

Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) matched his qualifying performance from Saturday to line up seventh ahead of the second Inging car of Sena Sakaguchi and three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing).

Nirei Fukuzumi, whose ThreeBond car was repaired overnight after his collision with Giuliano Alesi in Saturday's race, completed the top 10, while Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) made up the Q2 order.

TOM'S driver Alesi missed the Q2 cut with the seventh-fastest time in his Q1 group, but had his best lap deleted for a track limits infringement. That dropped him from 13th to 19th, although his four-place grid penalty for causing the Fukuzumi clash is set to drop him to the back.

TGM rookie Cem Bolukbasi is therefore set to be promoted to 19th on the grid ahead of Dandelion rookie Kakunoshin Ota, who also had his best lap deleted, and B-Max newcomer Raoul Hyman.

UPDATE: Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul), who had been due to start 15th, has been put to the rear of the grid for an unauthorised engine change.

Fuji Super Formula qualifying results (Rd. 2):

Q2 times:

1. Tomoki Nojiri（TEAM MUGEN）1:21.196

2. Ritomo Miyata（VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）1:21.570

3. Toshiki Oyu（TGM Grand Prix）1:21.590

4. Liam Lawson（TEAM MUGEN）1:21.645

5. Sho Tsuboi（P.MU/CERUMO･INGING）1:21.731

6. Kenta Yamashita（KONDO RACING）1:21.792

7. Ryo Hirakawa（ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL）1:21.814

8. Sena Sakaguchi（P.MU／CERUMO･INGING）1:22.028

9. Naoki Yamamoto（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）1:22.380

10. Nirei Fukuzumi（ThreeBond Racing）1:22.441

11. Kamui Kobayashi（Kids com Team KCMG）1:22.519

12. Tadasuke Makino（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）1:32.044

Eliminated in Q1A:

Ren Sato（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）1:23.129

Yuji Kunimoto（Kids com Team KCMG）1:23.945

Kazuya Oshima（docomo business ROOKIE）1:23.958

Cem Bolukbasi（TGM Grand Prix）1:25.672

Raoul Hyman（B-Max Racing Team）lost best lap

Eliminated in Q1B:

Nobuharu Matsushita（B-Max Racing Team）1:23.181

Kazuto Kotaka（KONDO RACING）1:23.426

Kakunoshin Ota（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）lost best lap

Giuliano Alesi（VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S）4-place grid penalty

Yuhi Sekiguchi（ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL）10-place penalty