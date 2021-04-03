Top events
Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
Super Formula / Fuji / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1

By:
, News Editor

Mugen Honda driver Tomoki Nojiri scored the first pole position of the 2021 Super Formula season at Fuji Speedway, as defending champion Naoki Yamamoto was sensationally knocked out in Q1.

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1

Nojiri followed up on his pole in last year's Fuji title decider by grabbing the top spot again with a best time of 1m21.173s in the Q3 pole shootout, putting himself 0.223s of nearest rival Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing).

Having led the way in practice on Saturday morning, Nojiri topped both his Q1 group and Q2 on his way to a sixth career pole position.

Behind Oyu, Dandelion Racing pair Ukyo Sasahara - standing in for the recovering Tadasuke Makino - and Nirei Fukuzumi were third- and fourth-fastest to complete an all-Honda top four.

Best of the Toyota runners was Inging rookie Sena Sakaguchi in fifth, ahead of fellow novice Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) and 2020 title contender Ryo Hirakawa (Impul).

Hiroki Otsu (Mugen) completed the Q3 order, with Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and Sho Tsuboi (Inging) taking the remaining spots inside the top 10.

Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse), the only international driver in the field this weekend, made it out of Q1 for the first time in her Super Formula career on her way to 11th on the grid.

Kazuki Nakajima (TOM'S) had originally made it into Q3, but had his best lap deleted in Q2 for a track limits violation, demoting him to 13th.

Yamamoto's first qualifying session with Nakajima Racing resulted in a surprise Q1 elimination, as he came within 0.021s of making it through to Q2.

The three-time champion will start 16th, marking his worst grid slot since the 2019 Okayama race.

Kondo Racing also lost both its drivers in Q1, with Sacha Fenestraz's stand-in Yuichi Nakayama qualifying 15th and Kenta Yamashita ending up 18th.

Q3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'21.173
2 64 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'21.396 0.223
3 6 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'21.463 0.290
4 5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'21.604 0.431
5 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'21.714 0.541
6 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'21.793 0.620
7 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 1'21.804 0.631
8 15 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh 1'21.869 0.696
View full results

Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'21.595
2 64 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'21.779 0.184
3 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 1'21.850 0.255
4 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'21.956 0.361
5 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'21.975 0.380
6 6 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'22.000 0.405
7 5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'22.079 0.484
8 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'22.143 0.548
9 15 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh 1'22.361 0.766
10 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 1'22.441 0.846
11 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'22.552 0.957
12 12 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'22.584 0.989
13 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 1'22.973 1.378
14 7 Kazuto Kotaka
KCMG 1'24.763 3.168
View full results
Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

