Fuji Super Formula – schedule, how to watch, entry list

The Fuji double-header kicks off an expanded 10-race schedule for Super Formula, the series’ largest since 2008, while a full-season car count of 21 – split between 11 Toyota-powered cars and 10 Honda-powered machines – is the most the championship has had since 2007.

The qualifying format has been condensed to two sessions this year. The drivers will be split into two qualifying groups in Q1, with six from each group progressing to the 12-car pole position shootout in Q2. Like last season, races will again feature one mandatory tyre change, with no refuelling.

Team Mugen’s Tomoki Nojiri goes into the new season aiming to defend the title he won in 2021 and become the first back-to-back champion in Japan’s top series since Tsugio Matsuda in 2007 and 2008, back when the championship was known as Formula Nippon.

Nojiri will face opposition from within the Honda camp from the likes of Dandelion Racing’s Tadasuke Makino, B-Max Racing’s Nobuharu Matsushita and three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto, who will be hoping for improved fortunes in his second season with Nakajima Racing. How Nirei Fukuzumi fares with Drago Corse will be another subplot to follow this year.

Over at Toyota, Sho Tsuboi will be looking to maintain his excellent testing form after a tough 2021 season with Inging, as will Kondo Racing’s Sacha Fenestraz, back for a full season after missing most of last year through visa issues.

Elsewhere, Giuliano Alesi has high hopes for his first full season at TOM’S after taking over from retired two-time champion Kazuki Nakajima, while Toyota WEC stars Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) will want to ensure they are also part of the title conversation.

Super Formula time schedule for Fuji, Rounds 1&2

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Friday April 8

Practice (90 minutes) – 2.10pm/6.10am/1.10am/10.10pm (Thursday)

Saturday April 9

Qualifying – 9.30am/1.30am/8.30pm (Friday)/5.30pm (Friday)

Round 1 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Friday)

Sunday April 10

Qualifying – 10.25am/2.25am/9.25pm (Saturday)/6.25pm (Saturday)

Round 2 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our Super Formula schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch Super Formula at Fuji?

Like last year, Motorsport.tv will provide live coverage of every race this year, available worldwide except Japan (subscription required).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information

Super Formula entry list for Fuji, Rounds 1&2

Team/Engine No. Driver Mugen/Honda 1 Tomoki Nojiri 15 Ukyo Sasahara Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Kenta Yamashita Kenta Yamashita 4 Sacha Fenestraz Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Tadasuke Makino 6 Hiroki Otsu KCMG/Toyota 7 Kamui Kobayashi 18 Yuji Kunimoto Drago Corse/Honda 12 Nirei Fukuzumi Rookie Racing/Toyota 14 Kazuya Oshima Impul/Toyota 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi 20 Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S/Toyota 36 Giuliano Alesi 37 Ritomo Miyata Inging/Toyota 38 Sho Tsuboi 39 Sena Sakaguchi B-Max Racing/Honda 50 Nobuharu Matsushita Goh/Honda 53 Ren Sato 55 Atsushi Miyake Nakajima Racing/Honda 64 Naoki Yamamoto 65 Toshiki Oyu