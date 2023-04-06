Fuji Super Formula – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Listen to this article

The arrival of the new Dallara SF23 car, essentially a major overhaul of the previous SF19 chassis, has been introduced with the objective of cutting downforce and producing even more thrilling racing, with a significant shake-up of the competitive order also looking likely.

Defending two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri (Team Mugen) is aiming to become the first driver to conquer Japan's top formula series three times in a row since Satoru Nakajima in 1986, and although he topped last month's sole pre-season test at Suzuka, there are signs he could be vulnerable.

Aiming to capitalise amid this uncertainty will be the likes of Toyota World Endurance Championship stars Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul), as well as Nojiri's fellow Super Formula champions Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) and Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG).

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson (Mugen) will also be under the spotlight as he begins his quest to convince his bosses worthy of a move to Formula 1. The New Zealander faces competition for Rookie of the Year honours from Kakunoshin Ota (Dandelion), Raoul Hyman (B-Max Racing) and Cem Bolukbasi (TGM Grand Prix).

Super Formula time schedule for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2

Times are Local (GMT +9)/UK/EDT/NZ

Friday April 7

Practice (90 minutes) – 1.40pm/5.40am/0.40am/4.40pm

Saturday April 8

Qualifying – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/12.20pm

Round 1 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.15pm/6.15am/1.15am/5.15pm

Sunday April 9

Qualifying – 9am/1am/8pm (Saturday)/12pm

Round 2 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/5.30pm

How can I watch Super Formula at Fuji?

Like last year, Motorsport.tv will provide live coverage of every race this year, while for the first time the coverage is being expanded to include qualifying. Available worldwide except Japan (subscription required).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s Japan-based analyst Jamie Klein, and is also available via the official 'SF go' app.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

Super Formula entry list for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2

Team/Engine No. Driver Mugen/Honda 1 To moki Nojiri 15 Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Kenta Yamashita Kenta Yamashita 4 Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Tadasuke Makino 6 Kakunoshin Ota KCMG/Toyota 7 Kamui Kobayashi 18 Yuji Kunimoto ThreeBond Racing/Honda 12 Nirei Fukuzumi Rookie Racing/Toyota 14 Kazuya Oshima Impul/Toyota 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi 20 Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S/Toyota 36 Giuliano Alesi 37 Ritomo Miyata Inging/Toyota 38 Sho Tsuboi 39 Sena Sakaguchi B-Max Racing/Honda 50 Nobuharu Matsushita 51 Raoul Hyman TGM Grand Prix/Honda 53 Toshiki Oyu 55 Cem Bolukbasi Nakajima Racing/Honda 64 Naoki Yamamoto 65 Ren Sato